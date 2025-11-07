In September, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna increased by +18.3%
In the third quarter of 2025, growth was +10.6%. A +58% increase in cruises is expected in 2026
Ravenna
November 7, 2025
In the third quarter of 2025, freight traffic in the port
of Ravenna recorded a marked increase of +10.6% on the same
period of 2024 generated, after a year-on-year increase of +3.8% in
volumes handled in July alone, from the most
marked growth of +10.9% and +18.3% marked in the following
months of August and September.
In particular, in September 2025 the port of call
handled a total of 2.32 million tons of cargo,
with a progression of +18.3% on September 2024 to which they
all types of goods and, in particular,
liquid bulk cargo, a sector in which 460 thousand were handled
tons of petroleum products (+77.1%) and 152 thousand tons of
other loads (+16.5%). The rise in dry bulk cargo is also robust
which totaled 875 thousand tons (+9.6%). In the segment of
490 thousand tons of goods were handled
conventional (+8.3%), 183 thousand tons of containerized goods
(+2.3%) and 159 thousand tons of rolling stock (+13.5%).
In the third quarter of 2025, the port handled
6.90 million tonnes, with an increase of
+10.6 on the same period of last year, of which 6.06
million tons at landing (+11.9%) and 841 thousand tons
boarding (+2.4%). The contribution of the sector was negative
of miscellaneous goods where the total fell by -4.7%
1.43 million tons of goods having been handled
(-10.0%), 539 thousand tons of containerized goods
(+3.5%) made with a container handling of
47,945 TEUs (+5.3%) and 452 thousand tons of rolling stock (+4.9%). The data
global liquid bulk cargo was 1.74 million
tons (+42.2%), of which 672 thousand tons of products
oil (+15.4%), 577 thousand tons of petroleum products
gaseous, liquefied or compressed and natural gas (+337.5%), 182 thousand
tons of chemical products (-14.8%), 24 thousand tons of
crude oil (-56.2%) and 285 thousand tons of other bulk cargo
liquid (+18.0%). Dry bulk traffic is also growing
with a total of 2.75 million tons (+10.8%), including 1.21 million tons
million tons of minerals and building materials
(+2.9%), 581 thousand tons of cereals (+50.0%), 557 thousand tons
of food, feed and oilseeds (+8.7%), 75 thousand
tons of coal (+26.9%), 41 thousand tons of products
metallurgical products (+164.9%) and 14 thousand tons of chemicals
(+7.1%) and 271 thousand tons of other dry bulk (-14.9%).
In the period July-September of this year, traffic
cruise line in Ravenna was 151 thousand passengers
(-1.6%), of which 126 thousand at disembarkation/embarkation (-4.8%) and 25 thousand in
transit (+18.8%). In this traffic sector, the Authority
of the Port System of the Center-North Adriatic Sea awaits
a surge in activity will soon follow the
Completion of construction of the new maritime station
(
of 24
October 2024), whose work this year - announced today
the body presenting the 2026 cruise season - had a
impact, albeit limited, on traffic. The Port Authority recalled that
the entry into operation of the new cruise terminal, expected to
The start of the 2026 season will allow the
disembarkation and passenger embarkation operations of two ships
at the same time. A major hike is expected in 2026
of traffic being planned 111 cruise ship stopovers per
passenger terminal of Porto Corsini (71 in home port and 40 in
transit) corresponding to about 390,000 passengers (about 383,000
in home port about 7,000 in transit). This means - he has
highlighted Anna D'Imporzano, general manager of Ravenna Civitas
Cruise Port (RCCP), which currently manages the
passenger terminal of Ravenna - that cruise traffic in the
port of Ravenna in 2026 will record an increase of about
+58% compared to 2025.
In the first nine months of this year, total freight traffic
in the port of Ravenna was 20.23 million tons,
up +7.3% over the same period in 2024.
The Port Authority has announced that the forecasts for the month of October 2014
2025 are of a total traffic of more than 2.7
million tonnes, up +14.2% on October 2014
last year.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher