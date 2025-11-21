Corsica Sardinia Ferries has purchased the Stena Vision ferry

Corsica Sardinia Ferries has purchased the Stena ferry
Vision
of the Swedish company Stena Line, will be
renamed Mega Serena
. The ship has a gross tonnage of
approx. 39,200 tons and a capacity of up to 2,000
passengers, after adaptation works, and more than 600 vehicles or
2,000 linear meters for rolling cargo. Stena Vision
is
already equipped for electrical connection from the ground
(shore-to-ship), during port stops.
Mega Serena will be deployed on major routes
already served by Corsica Sardinia Ferries.