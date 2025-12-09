CSSC and COSCO sign a cooperation agreement for the construction of 87 ships
Project worth about 7.1 billion dollars as part of China's 15th Five-Year Plan
Pechino
December 9, 2025
The directors of the Chinese state-owned China State Shipbuilding groups
Corporation (CSSC) and COSCO Shipping Corporation Ltd. have
A cooperation agreement was signed yesterday for a project of
shipbuilding that provides for the construction of a
87 ships of various types, for a contract value of about 50
billion renminbi ($7.1 billion). This amount
constitutes a new record in the history of the Chinese industry of
shipbuilding.
The agreement is part of the 15th five-year plan 2026-2030,
which plans to make China a world maritime power, and
notes the phase of marked changes taking place both in the
maritime transport sector and shipbuilding
with the deep integration of green and low-level technologies,
emissions and artificial intelligence.
