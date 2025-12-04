Salis: The municipal surcharge on boarding fees will not lead to any reduction in traffic.

Yesterday the mayor of Genoa, Silvia Salis, together with the deputy mayor
Alessandro Terrile, met with representatives of the Italian Authorities
of the Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea, Confitarma,
Assarmatori, CLIA, Assagenti, Stazioni Marittime and Confindustria
Genoa for a first discussion on the introduction of the surcharge
on embarkation fees, a tax against the application of which
the port authority that manages the ports of Genoa and Savona is lined up
(
of 1
December
2025).
At the end of the meeting, Salis announced that "in
A climate of great collaboration was decided, of common
agreement, to start a technical table that allows for an in-depth study of
in detail the application dynamics of the measure, with the aim of
to arrive at a shared solution as soon as possible".
The mayor specified that the start date of the
application of the surcharge will be shared in the table
and, in any case, it will not coincide with the beginning of the year.
As already anticipated by the council, the estimated revenue for the
2026 will be limited to 3.5 million, while when fully operational it is expected to
5.7 million per year.
"To those who have criticized this measure from the point of view of
political point of view - concluded Salis - let us remember that the procedure
for the introduction of this surcharge, it had been initiated
by the previous administration. In any case, as also demonstrated by
similar measures activated in other port cities, we are sure
which will not lead to any reduction in traffic".