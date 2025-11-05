In the third quarter, Wallenius Wilhelmsen's revenues fell by -2%
Net income was $280 million (+8%)
Lysaker
November 5, 2025
Wallenius Wilhelmsen, one of the world's leading operators in the
maritime transport and motor vehicle logistics sector,
closed the third quarter of this year with revenues of
$1.33 billion, down -2% over the same period
of 2024, of which €1.01 billion generated by the
maritime transport (0%) and 272 million from the
logistics (-7%). Ebitda amounted to
$488 million (+4%) and operating profit at $323 million
(-2%), with a contribution of €297 million from the shipping segment
(-1%) and five million from logistics (-74%). The profit
net was $280 million (+8%).
During the period, the company's ships transported rolling stock
for a total volume of 16.6 million cubic metres net
cargo transfers between Group ships (-3%), of which
9.4 million cubic metres from the eastern regions of the
globe (+14%) and 4.2 million cubic meters from the western ones
(-27%).
