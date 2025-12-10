From January 1st, ICTSI will manage the Durban Container Terminal 2 of the Port of Durban

The South African port, rail and logistics group Transnet
has signed an agreement with the Filipino terminal group
International Container Terminal Services, Inc (ICTSI) with the purpose of
to establish a special purpose vehicle to manage and develop the
container terminal at Pier 2 of the port's Durban Container Terminal
of Durban. The new company, which is expected to become
operational on January 1st, will be controlled by the
Transnet, while the minority shareholder ICTSI will have the
task of operating the port terminal. The partnership agreement has
a duration of 25 years.
In July 2023, ICTSI had been selected as a bidder
preferential for the management and development of DCT2. The container
terminal, which is the largest capacity in the
port network of the public group Transnet, will be
equipped with new handling equipment and new technologies that,
According to forecasts, they will allow to increase its capacity
of traffic from two million to 2.8 million TEUs per year.