1,100 cars of the Chinese car manufacturer Dongfeng were disembarked in the port of Livorno

1,100 cars of the house were disembarked in the port of Livorno
Chinese automotive Dongfeng Motor Corporation destined for the area
logistics for the automotive segment "Il Faldo"
managed since last May by XCA, the company of the Conti families
and Arcese, founded in 2023 as a company specializing in
integrated logistics for the automotive sector that also operates in Vado Ligure
through the VLV joint venture in equal partnership with
Cosulich Brothers and in Civitavecchia and Ravenna in collaboration with
Automar Spa.
The landing took place thanks to the collaboration with
the Giorgio Gragnani Maritime Agency and with the companies CPL and
CIPL. XCA coordinated all ground activities, from
disembarkation at the quay to the handling up to the storage of the
vehicles in the square located in the hinterland of the port of Livorno.
"The Faldo - explained Tommaso Conti, councilor of XCA
and operational manager of the Faldo - was chosen by us
for the potential of the services. "We are extremely
happy to have brought this infrastructure back to the center of the
port logistics for the automotive industry, proposing it as a
reference for international flows arriving from the Far
Orient. Livorno is the main port for imports
of cars with about 630,000 vehicles to which is added our
55 years of experience in the import and export management of cars,
remembering the year 1970 when my grandfather started the business
of Peugeots produced in France and destined for the countries of the
Maghreb".