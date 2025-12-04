Lufthansa Cargo and Swiss WorldCargo have signed a strategic cooperation agreement
Synergies are expected in both the commercial and operational fields
Francoforte/Zurigo
December 4, 2025
The airlines Lufthansa Cargo and Swiss WorldCargo have
strategic cooperation agreement which provides for the
development of synergies in both the commercial and operational fields, a
Unified presentation to customers and a holistic approach
common to the market through the harmonisation of the range of services,
of shipments and operating procedures, also using
A single information technology platform.
"Lufthansa Cargo and Swiss WorldCargo," explained
the CEO of the German company, Ashwin Bhat -
are renowned brands in the air cargo industry,
known for the highest quality and reliability of
transport solutions. Thanks to a more
customers, will have access to one of the world's most
industry, as well as a broad product portfolio of
very high quality, the result of many years of experience».
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher