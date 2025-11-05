Only one proposal was admitted to the competition for the construction of docking points outside the protected waters of the Venice lagoon
It will now have to be developed by the proponent
Venezia
November 5, 2025
The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Settentrionale announced today that there is only one proposal
admitted to participate in the second phase of the competition for
ideas concerning the development of ideational proposals and
technical and economic feasibility projects relating to the
construction and management of mooring points outside the waters
of the Venice lagoon, pursuant to the decree-law of
45 of 1 April 2021, converted into law on 17 May 2021 no.
75.
The port authority has announced that it has published on the appropriate
telematic platform the alphanumeric code connected to the
ideational proposal admitted, which will now have to be developed
by the proponent in a technical feasibility project
and economic economic level, pursuant to Legislative Decree 50/2016, by
submit to the evaluation of the Selection Board by
nine months from the publication of the result. Subsequently, the commission
will proceed with the evaluation of the feasibility project
technical-economic by October 2026.
The Port Authority recalled that the competition of ideas, published in the middle of the
(
of 29
June 2021), provides for two phases: a first phase in which the subjects
were invited to submit their ideational proposals and a
second phase aimed at the drafting of a project of
technical and economic feasibility.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher