ZIM is considering several proposals for the purchase of the company

The Israeli shipping company ZIM confirmed that it had
received a non-binding preliminary offer for the acquisition
of the entire share capital of the company by Eli
Glickman, CEO and President of ZIM, and
by Israeli entrepreneur Rami Ungar. The presentation of the
purchase proposal had already been made known in recent months
Israeli media, as well as ZIM's intention to
evaluate alternative proposals, and was confirmed yesterday
by the same shipping company that communicated the decision
by its Board of Directors to instruct the
Evercore as financial advisor and Meitar Law firms
Offices and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP as
Counsel.
In yesterday's communication, the ZIM also confirmed that the
evaluation of the offer submitted by Glickman and Ungar is in
for months as well as that of potential alternatives and,
with regard to the alternatives, specified that he had received from
several parties expressions of interest, including from investors
Strategic.
The State of Israel holds a golden share in the ZIM,
confirmed at the time of the privatization of the company
(
of 13
January 2004), on the basis of which the Board of Directors
management of the company must be majority
starting with the positions of president and director
delegate.