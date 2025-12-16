The investment company BC Partners will acquire
a majority stake in Fortidia, a platform
global shipping, logistics and marketing services, which is
until now held by the founding Fiorelli family and funds
managed by Oaktree Capital Management. The parties, without specifying the
terms of the transaction, announced that Paolo Fiorelli,
chairman and CEO of Fortidia, will maintain
significant stake in the company and will continue to
in his role.
Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Milan, Fortidia operates through
multiple franchise brands, including Mail Boxes etc.,
AlphaGraphics, World Options and PostNet, as part of the
value of shipping, packaging, logistics services as well as
in marketing solutions.
Jefferies acted as financial advisor
exclusive to Fortidia and its shareholders, with a team led by
Mauro Premazzi, head of Italy Investment Banking. Fortidia is
was also assisted by Sidley Austin LLP, PedersoliGattai and
Paolo Ludovici of GPBL. BC Partners was supported by
Latham & Watkins, Kirkland & Ellis, Red Porters
Michelutti, PwC and Bain & Co.