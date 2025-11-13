HMM recorded a -23.8% drop in quarterly revenues

Like the other major shipping companies
containerized worldwide, in the third quarter of this year also
HMM recorded a marked deterioration in performance
determined by the reduction in the value of the tariffs of
shipping, deterioration which, as with some others
carriers of the market, for the South Korean company it was
particularly marked.
In the period, HMM had a turnover of 2,706 billion
won ($1.8 billion), down -23.8% on the previous year.
third quarter of 2024 which was generated by the reduction
-26.6% in the turnover of the maritime transport segment
which amounted to 2.341 billion won,
while the turnover produced by the maritime transport segment of
remained stable, with that resulting from transport
of liquid bulk cargo amounted to 131 billion (+3.2%) and the
related to the transport of dry bulk cargo at 185 billion won
(-3,5%).
Quarterly operating costs, amounting to €2,231 billion,
marked a sharp increase of +12.2%. Operating profit is
297 billion won (-79.7%), with a contribution of 287 billion won
billion from the containerized shipping segment (-80.4%) and
five billion from the maritime transport of liquid and solid bulk
(-157.2%), and net profit was 304 billion (-82.5%).
In the third quarter of this year, the container ships of the HMM
transported cargo volumes of 1.03 million TEUs (+3.7%)
and in this segment of activity, the average value of freight rates is
result of 1,258 dollars/teu (-38.4%). There was an increase in the number of
volumes transported in all major world maritime markets
with the exception of that of the transpacific routes where the
South Korean company handled 365 thousand TEUs (-9.2%),
which generated revenues of 813 billion won (-39.1%). On
Asia-Europe routes, HMM ships carried 283 thousand TEUs,
with an accentuated increase of +24.7%, and in this market the
revenues amounted to 794 billion won (-18.6%). On the routes
intra-Asian traffic, the traffic handled was equal to
243 thousand TEUs (+1.3%), activities that produced revenues of
384 billion won (-14.4%). On the north-south routes, the total
transported was 133 thousand TEUs (+12.1%) and the related
revenues amounted to 339 billion won (-20.5%).
HMM closed the first nine months of 2025 with revenues of 8,184
billion won, down -4.2% over the same period
last year. Operating profit was 1,144
billion (-54.5%) and net profit of 1,515 billion (-47.5%).