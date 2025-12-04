Agreement between Bulgaria, Greece and Romania for greater cooperation within the Black Sea-Aegean Corridor

Yesterday evening in Brussels, on the occasion of the Council meeting
European Transport Ministers, the Transport Ministers of Bulgaria, Greece
and Romania have signed a memorandum of understanding for greater
cross-border cooperation under the Sea Corridor
Nero-Aegean, which provides for the modernisation of road and
in three main directions, from south to north: the
western road that will connect Athens with Sofia and, via Vidin and
Calafat, will reach Bucharest and Central Europe; The axle
that starts from Thessaloniki and Alexandroupolis, passes through
Svilengrad and Ruse and arrives in Bucharest, from where it reaches Ukraine and
Moldova; the eastern axis connecting the Aegean and the Black Sea, from
Alexandroupoli through Burgas and Varna to Constance.
The three countries, with the aim of accelerating the implementation of the
projects, commit to making the best use of EU funds
Connecting Europe Facility to the future
Multiannual Financial Framework 2028-2034.