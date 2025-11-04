Over 60 million euros from the PNRR for the ports of Naples and Salerno

"Thanks to the remodulation of the resources of the PNRR,
Over 60 million euros, new resources for interventions in ports
of Naples and Salerno". This was announced today by the deputy minister
Infrastructure and Transport, Edoardo Rixi, explaining that these
funds, destined for the Port System Authority of the Sea
Central Tyrrhenian Sea, will allow the completion of strategic works for
safety, competitiveness and efficiency of the system
logistics of the South.
Rixi announced that the new resources, amounting to 61.29 million
euros, will be used for five main interventions: Naples -
Darsena di Levante (Vigliena) (four million for completion
of the reclaimed area and the dredging of the seabed); Salerno-
Upgrading of piers and quays (€13.8 million for consolidation
structural and functional); Salerno - Extension of the Manfredi Pier
(5.67 million for the expansion of the structure intended for the
cruise traffic); Naples - Duca d'Aosta breakwater (13.12
million for the strengthening and safety of the dam);
Salerno - Dredging and upgrading of the Molo di Ponente (24.7 million
for the structural and seabed adaptation of the commercial port).
"With this remodulation - highlighted the deputy
Minister - Let's make the use of resources more effective
and accelerate the implementation of strategic works for the
growth of our ports. It is a concrete step towards a
more competitive and sustainable national logistics system".