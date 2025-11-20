Livorno trusts in the additional one hundred million euros promised by Salvini to build the Darsena Europa

This morning in Livorno the
direction for the construction of the Darsena Europa, the new
port platform in the port of call of the city whose
construction was started last May and will host
initially a new container terminal and then
subsequently also accommodate rolling stock and passenger traffic
2025). Commenting on the outcome of the meeting, the mayor of
Livorno, Luca Salvetti, announced that "two
Key dates, June 2027 to have 24 hectares of space
that can be used, October 2030
completion of the work with the consequent start of activities
on all the docks and areas envisaged by the project. In addition to this
- specified the mayor - it has emerged strongly that, for
complete the consolidation of the reclaimed tanks and the
road and rail connections, funding still lacking
to be quantified precisely, but which are around
less than one hundred million euros".
Referring to the recent reassurances of the Minister of Foreign Affairs
Infrastructure and Transport on the possibility of finding
Additional funds for the implementation of the port project
to affirm that, "here, with this indication we can make
reference to the availability declared by the Minister
Salvini during his visit in the pre-election period, that is, to
financially support the project in everything it takes
to complete it as soon as possible. We are therefore waiting for the acts
necessary to secure the horizon as far as money is concerned
necessary for completion. Finally," added Salvetti
I explicitly asked how they intend to move forward for this
which concerns the future assignment to private individuals who have already been
have expressed interest and desire to invest. That's
an essential junction to ensure that the Darsena Europa becomes
operational with an organic project and with economic and
for the seaport and the city".
The private individuals to whom the mayor refers are, at the moment, the
MSC shipowning group together with the Neri group and Lorenzini & C.
and the Grimaldi shipping group
In his speech, the President of the Supervisory Authority
Port System of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, Davide Gariglio, has
highlighted the importance of "starting immediately with the projects of
consolidation of the second reclaimed tank and completion of the
road and rail connections". «As per
timetable - he explained - by June 2027 we will have the
consolidation of the first tank, while by October 2030
the dredging and construction of the dams will be completed
forane. Pending the completion of these interventions, it becomes
however, it is necessary to start the projects of
technical and economic feasibility (PTFE) relating to the
consolidation of the second reclaimed tank, upon completion of the
rail connections and the extension of the
Florence-Pisa-Livorno up to the Darsena Europa. The sooner we will be able to
to have the projects, the sooner we will be able to know the cost of these
works, so that we can begin to identify the sources of
necessary for their start-up". Gariglio has done
know that he has collected from the extraordinary commissioner of the work,
Luciano Guerrieri, the willingness to speed up the procedures
for the preparation of the procedures for the award of PTFE: "we must
absolutely start these interventions, so as to have the
Darsena Europa completely completed", is the appeal
that Gariglio addressed to Commissioner Guerrieri not without having
thanked for the active support.
The president of the ports of Livorno and Piombino concluded
The intervention recalling the strategic importance of the new bridge
on the spillway which in the near future will allow
to all the yachts and superyachts of the shipyards present
on the Navicelli Canal, which flows into the Scolmatore canal,
go out directly and easily into the open sea. "It is -
underlined - of a fundamental work for which
found the money. It is unthinkable that the
of the Darsena Europa is limited by this bottleneck. We
move in a determined manner to find resources, making
appeal also to the availability expressed by Minister Matteo
Salvini during his visit to the port".