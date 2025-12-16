Marsa Maroc will acquire 45% of the Spanish Boluda Maritime Terminals
Investment worth 80 million euros
Casablanca/Valencia
December 16, 2025
The Moroccan port group Marsa Maroc, through the company
wholly owned subsidiary Marsa Maroc International Logistics
(MMIL), will acquire 45% of the share capital and rights
of Boluda Maritime Terminals (BMT), the port division
of the Spanish group Boluda Corporacion Maritima for 80 million
euro. The agreement between the parties is subject to approval
of the competent authorities.
Last summer, the British CVC Capital Partners had
announced its intention to sell its 49% stake in Boluda
Maritime Terminals
(
of 5
April 2022 and 21
August 2025). BMT operates in nine Spanish ports and in 2024 has
handled container traffic of over one million
TEU.
