The Municipality of Civitavecchia denounces that the project of the cruise port of Fiumicino undermines the foundations of the law on ports
The project - underlines Cruise Terminals International - will be a pillar of Fiumicino's sustainable development
Roma/Civitavecchia/Londra
November 13, 2025
The Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security has
expressed a favourable opinion on the Application for Impact Assessment
relating to the project presented in May 2023 for the
construction of the tourist-cruise port of Fiumicino - Isola
Sacra carried out by the Fiumicino Waterfront Srl subsidiary
by Cruise Terminals International (CTI), a company under its
90% owned by funds managed by iCON Infrastructure and
10% by the American cruise group Royal Caribbean. In his
pronouncement, which represented the last procedural step to
implementation of the project, the dicastery expressed "judgment
positive on the environmental compatibility of the project»
as well as the preliminary land and rock management plan
by authorizing "the immersion in the sea of the material
deriving from excavation activities".
The project, included among those related to the celebrations of the
Jubilee for 2025, is opposed by citizens' committees and
by environmental associations but also by the Municipality of Civitavecchia
who expressed "amazement and deep concern" for
the final go-ahead for the Ministry's project proposal
of the Environment and, recalling the "environmental criticalities
very heavy, anything but marginal" highlighted by
committees, associations and citizens, underlined in a note that
"The reports from the committees speak for themselves:
The work insists on an extremely fragile stretch of coast, with
potentially disruptive effects on the equilibrium of the mouth of the
Tiber, currents, coastal erosion and the
ecosystem. Documented and timely concerns,
which would have required extra caution, not
a procedural acceleration".
According to the municipal administration of Civitavecchia, moreover,
'The authorisation of a large private port constitutes a
very serious institutional precedent: it means legitimizing a
model in which private entities can design infrastructure for
national importance in direct competition with public ones,
altering the balances that law and planning have
built over decades. It means admitting that speculative logics
can prevail over the coordinated development strategies of the system
Italian port system. It means, in essence, opening the way to a
fragmentation that puts at risk the general interest and the role of
of the Port System Authorities, the cornerstone of the model
public as defined by Law 84/94".
"It is not a question - continues the note of the Municipality - of a
normal competitive comparison between territories. It is the choice
decided to create a private structure a few kilometers from the
country's main public cruise port, compromising
investments, planning and port development prospects that
have always been a strategic resource for Civitavecchia and
for Lazio. A damage that does not only affect the local economy, but
the very function of the public port as an infrastructure to the
service of the national interest".
Reiterating its total opposition to the project, the
The Municipality announced "every institutional, political initiative
and legal necessary to protect the public port, the territory and
the fundamental principle that strategic infrastructures
they must remain in public hands and oriented towards the common good".
Great satisfaction with the adoption of the Evaluation Decree
Environmental Impact by the Ministry of the Environment is
was expressed instead by Cruise Terminals International which
highlighted how this confirms the compatibility
environmental, landscape and cultural aspects of the new port project
tourist and cruise industry of Fiumicino which - specified
THE COMPANY - "It will be a pillar of development
sustainable development of Fiumicino, a social and economic catalyst that
will become an attractive destination for boaters, tourists
and residents. In addition, the careful use of resources and the adherence to
principles of the circular economy - the company noted -
will generate useful and necessary elements to combat the phenomena of
coastal erosion along the Lazio coast, in particular in
Fregene and Macchiagrande. This will not only promote the
tourist enhancement of the surrounding areas, but will protect
also actively the neighboring nature reserves, rebuilding the
original dune habitats, biodiversity hotspots of
recognized conservation importance at European level".
"With a total investment of about 600 million
euro - said the CEO of Fiumicino
Waterfront, Galliano Di Marco - the project is intended to
become one of the most innovative tourism infrastructures
and sustainable development of the Mediterranean, and tangible proof that the development of the Mediterranean
infrastructure and urban regeneration can go hand in hand
successfully stepping, promoting the economic and social growth of the
community".
Cruise Terminals International recalled that a study
commissioned by the company to a leading
international consultant explains that the project's contribution to the
GDP is estimated at over 500 million euros during the
construction and around €400 million per year during the construction phase
exercise. In addition, the project is expected to lead to the
Creation of around 2,000 jobs per year over the four years
construction and more than 5,000 temporary jobs
indeterminate during the exercise phase.
