HMM orders the HD Hyundai Group to build eight 13,400 TEU containerships

South Korean group HD Hyundai announced today that it has
received orders from our compatriot HMM for the construction of
eight 13,400 TEU dual-fuel containerships that can be
powered by liquefied natural gas. A valuable order
total of 1,603.7 billion won ($1.1 billion) is
against the subsidiary HD Hyundai Samho Co. and is
relating to the construction of six of these ships, while a second
contract worth 534.6 billion won (363 million
dollars) is against the subsidiary HD Hyundai Heavy
Industries Co. and is related to the construction of the other two
ships. The first order involves the delivery of the new
container by April 2029 and the second the delivery of the
two more naval units will take place by mid-
July 2028.