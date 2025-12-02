Independent journal on economy and transport policy
Port of Piombino, the regasification terminal has created both opportunities and obstacles
Gariglio: it is necessary to know if and for how long the "Italis LNG" will remain in port
Livorno
December 2, 2025
The presence of the Italis regasification terminal in the port of Piombino
LNG has benefited the port cluster, but its
permanence, expected until July 2026 based on authorizations
currently in force, may hinder the revival of the restaurant
steel hub envisaged by the programme agreement signed in July
signed by Metinvest Adria, the Ministries of Enterprise and
Made in Italy, Infrastructure and Transport, Environment and
Energy and Labour Security and Social Policies, and
by the Tuscany Region, the Municipality of Piombino and other local institutions.
This was stated by the president of the System Authority
Port of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, Davide Gariglio,
speaking today at the municipal council of Piombino at the
debate on the future of the regasification ship: "The Port Authority and the
port cluster - explained Gariglio - have benefited in
years of Italis LNG's presence, albeit in a
context of suffering for the development of some of the activities
ports, such as those of PIM. However, it is necessary to know if and for
how long the Italis LNG will remain in port why
This information has obvious repercussions on times and methods
of implementation of interventions related to development projects
of the steel hub".
In particular, Gariglio recalled that if on the one hand the
overlapping of regasification activities with those
navalmeccaniche of Piombino Industrie Marittime (PIM) has limited
development prospects of the latter, which is
a joint venture between the Livorno-based Neri group and the Genoese San
Giorgio del Porto and who was forced to do without the
east quay for the completion of the
shipbuilding, on the other hand, he pointed out that the Port Authority and
the port cluster have benefited greatly from the presence of the
regasification terminal, also and above all in economic terms. To this end,
In this regard, the president of the port authority remarked that the Port Authority
collects 590 thousand euros in fees from Snam every year. Not only that, in the
2024 and in 2025 the connected liquefied natural gas cargoes
the landing of LNG carriers in the port of Piombino
Yielded to the Port Authority 2.18 million and 1.8 million respectively
million euros of maritime fees (taxes on goods), while the
anchorage fees have yielded in the two years taken as a reference
1.4 and 1.032 million euros.
Also the technical-nautical services, which allowed the
terminal to operate in full operation and in compliance with the
more absolute safety - added Gariglio - have
generated a significant turnover: in 2024 and 2025 (until October) the
mooring activities in relation to ships approaching
at the regasification terminal amounted to 805 thousand and
736 thousand euros, while for the pilots the turnover earned
exclusively for the services of the regasification terminal was in the
two years of 727 thousand and 690 thousand euros. The fleet of tugboats
dedicated to the activities of Italis LNG, which is
has been increased by two units (from two to four), has instead
Revenue ten million euros in 2024 and 8.8 million in 2025.
For the future, however, according to Gariglio, there are
Questions to be addressed. The first of which refers to the
fate of the quay used today by SNAM: according to
In fact, provided for by Article 13 paragraph 5 of Decree-Law 50/2022, the
systems on the quay must also be preserved in
case of transfer of Italis LNG. It is therefore a question of
a strategic area that can no longer be
used for port development needs.
The president of the port authority recalled how on the
Piombino area today there are important interventions that
concern the steel area of Piombino. The reference is
precisely to the program agreement signed last July and to the
review of the agreement with the Indian steel group JSW.
"These agreements - he explained - should be a prelude to a
heavy revival of the productive activity of the territory and,
consequently, encourage an increase in activities
ports, for which, however, space and infrastructure are needed
suitable". Gariglio announced that he had launched a
discussion with the government to talk about the necessary interventions of
infrastructure present in the Port Master Plan that
provide for the narrowing of the Darsena, the creation of a
west quay and the possibility of using new yards. Are
interventions - he specified - to start which would be lacking
today at the authorization level a ministerial decree between the Ministry
Ministry of the Environment for clearance
related dredging activities. "We trust - he
added Gariglio - to receive the authorization within the next
month", clarifying that to date, however, there is a lack of funds
necessary to create the new port layout. Just as
additional resources of about 50 million euros would be needed to
the construction of a new quay to be used for activities
of Metinvest: "we are moving forward with the activities
of infrastructure design - explained Gariglio again
- but there is no economic coverage to start the work".
The president of the Port Authority highlighted that these issues are linked to
Obviously to the future of the regasification terminal: "We have the
need to know - he underlined - if and how much the ship
regasification plant will still remain in port, because these
information obviously impacts the port economy and the timing
and ways of carrying out the interventions I have mentioned".
"We have a port - concluded the president
of the Port System Authority - which is serving the
national interests of the country from an energy point of view and that
today also has to support strategic projects for the
relaunch of the national steel industry. We are available for discussion
with the government, but it is necessary that political decisions
are also calibrated to the needs of local development. For
For this reason, we believe it is of the utmost urgency to address together
to the Municipality and other institutions the issue of compensation".
In his speech, the operations director of SNAM Energy
Terminals, Carlo Mangia, recalled that from 4 July 2023 to today
the regasification terminal of the port of Piombino received 91 gas vessels
natural liquefied and plans to use by the end of
100% of its regasification capacity this year
available. "The Piombino terminal, an asset today
entirely Italian - underlined Mangia - is at the
percentage the most used in Europe as FRSU and
represents operational excellence." In addition, Mangia has
highlighted that in the last four years liquefied natural gas
has seen its impact on the coverage of cash flows increase
gas entering Italy, going from 10% in 2021 to 32% in 2025,
and that from January to October last year, LNG flows increased to
national level of 42% on an annual basis and the contribution of
Piombino has been decisive: in 2025 there have been
carried out by Italis LNG 39 unloading from LNG carriers,
Almost 20% of tanker loads carried out nationally
at the five operational regasification terminals.
