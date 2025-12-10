The Lazio Regional Administrative Court has accepted Grimaldi's request to suspend the sale of Moby's five ships

On Saturday, the Regional Administrative Court for Lazio
upheld the appeal brought by Grimaldi Euromed and Grimaldi Group
suspending until the Council Chamber on 19 December
the execution of the acts of the Guarantor Authority of the
Competition and Market (AGCM) with which they had been accepted,
by resolving to make them binding, the commitments submitted by the
company SAS Shipping Agency Services, Grandi Navi Veloci
(GNV) and Moby and with which the investigation had been closed
of the Authority aimed at ascertaining the presence of restrictions of the
caused by the acquisition of 49% of the capital of the
Moby by SAS and the financing that SAS had
granted to Moby
(
of 24
October
2025). In addition, the TAR accepted the request for
immediate suspension until the same date of the effectiveness of the
sale of five Moby ships.
With reference to the recent sale by Moby of
five ships, which would have been sold to the MSC group
(
of 3
December 2025), the TAR noted that the applicant
represented that the AGCM's provision of 22 October 2025
"produces immediate and irreversible effects on the market, since
allows the transfer en bloc of five ro-ro/pax ships belonging to
to Moby and CIN, launched in implementation of the commitments" and that "the
applicants, operating in direct competition with the
would suffer serious and irreparable harm if
the sale was completed with the stipulation downstream
of the award: the strategic assets of Moby and CIN would be
transferred to persons potentially linked to MSC (group to which
SAS, GNV and Moby, ed.) consolidating control
economic impact on national transport markets
maritime cargo and passenger transport; Capacity reduction
of Moby and CIN would lead to an immediate rebalancing of the market at
GNV, irreversibly distorting competition on the
Naples-Palermo and Sardinia routes". In addition, the TAR took
act that the applicant has, consequently, requested the suspension
effectiveness "of the contested measure and
inhibit, until the collegial decision, the stipulation and enforcement
of the contracts for the sale of the assets awarded on 3 December 2025,
in order to preserve the effectiveness of the protection
jurisdictional and prevent the consolidation of a
irreversible anti-competitive situation".