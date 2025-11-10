Regional Container Lines orders two new 14,000 TEU containerships from KSOE
In the July-September quarter, the Thai company's turnover fell by -14.3%
Bangkok/Seongnam
November 10, 2025
The Thai shipping company Regional Container Lines
(RCL) has ordered South Korea's Shipbuilding &
Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) building two container ships
from 14,000 TEU. KSOE announced that the total value of the
The contract amounts to 435.3 billion won ($299 million) and
that the new ships will be delivered by October 2028.
Meanwhile, after five quarterly periods of increase in the
turnover, in the third quarter of 2025 RCL's turnover
recorded a decrease of -14.3% having been equal to 9.51
billion baht ($293 million) compared to 11.10 billion
baht in the corresponding period last year. The value
of operating profit stood at 2.53 billion (-40.3%)
and profit after tax at 2.30 billion baht (-43.6%).
RCL has announced that the average value of freight rates of the third
quarter of 2025 was 440 baht/teu, in
growth compared to 406 baht/teu in the previous quarter. In the third
quarter of 2024, the average value was 516
baht/teu.
In the first nine months of this year, the company's turnover was
28.35 billion baht (+10.3% on the same period of 2015)
2024), operating profit of €6.91 billion (+11.6%) and net profit
of 6.36 billion (+8.8%).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher