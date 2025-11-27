National Seafarers' Fund, the approval of the rules in the Chamber of Deputies is good

"The Simplification Decree-Law, approved yesterday at the
Chamber of Deputies introduces expected measures for our seafarers and
competitiveness of the national fleet, and for the
streamlining of enlistment procedures that for the desired
start of revision of the regulations on on-board health services
of ships". This was highlighted by the president of the Fund
National Seafarers, Angelo D'Amato, recalling that, "as
National Maritime Fund, we have worked alongside the
shipowners' associations to promote proposals and amendments,
Above all, thanks to the constant sensitivity of the honourable
Maria Grazia Frijia but also of many other parliamentarians of
majority and opposition as well as the will
of the administration to finally begin to accompany this
process of modernization of the Italian flag".
"It is also taking shape - added the
attorney Alessandro Ferrari - the activation of the Registry Office
National Digital Seafarers' Conference, which also includes the
Digitization of the Seafarers' Navigation Booklet: one step
long overdue, fundamental in the path of innovation
technological technology of the maritime world. We have started a dialogue with the
General Directorate of MIT led by Patrizia Scarchilli in April,
building a project together with Assarmatori and Confitarma,
presented at MIT in July. The acceleration for
making this project a reality," Ferrari specified, "is
This is mainly due to the president of the Transport Commission of the
Chamber of Deidda, which has understood and accepted the request for
Modernization also shared during the conference on work
held in Procida, on the initiative of Fabio Pagano
(president of the Maritime Work Committee) at the end of June: the Honorable
Deidda has in fact activated the collaboration between MIT and the
Department for Digital Transformation. This initiative
really represents a turning point to simplify,
digitising and making the maritime sector more efficient, and
the National Maritime Fund confirms its availability
to be the operational arm of MIT",
Yesterday, during the Interministerial Committee for the
Digital transition chaired by the Undersecretary of State for
Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Alessio Butti,
Undersecretary of State Tullio Ferrante highlighted how the
AnGeMar single platform, interoperable and accessible via
digital identity, will allow you to manage in a way
simplified the data relating to professional qualifications, embarkations,
the qualifications and careers of seafarers and the
dematerialization of the navigation logbook, also in the
digital IT-Wallet, reducing paper requirements and ensuring
the immediate availability of professional information,
in line with the PNRR objectives.
These innovations will be discussed on 3 December, from
11 am to 3 pm. during the event organized by the Fund
National Maritime Championships in Rome, with the participation of the main ITS
and Training Centers. The event can be followed at
https://youtube.com/live/Mbb5AfAOCNI?feature=share links
and at 2 p.m. an institutional round table will take place.