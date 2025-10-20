At LIUC a conference on returns in e-commerce

LIUC University, together with SCS Consulting, Politecnico
of Milan and CNR-ISMed of Naples, promoted a conference dedicated to
to the eco-efficient management of return logistics
of e-commerce (reverse logistics) in the fashion sector that is
will be held next Wednesday at the Auditorium of the
LIUC in Castellanza (Varese). The meeting will be a moment
of comparison between experts and leading companies in the sector, to
share concrete experiences and success stories. Thanks to the
Speakers from companies such as Stella McCartney, Yamamay, UPS and Fiege
Logistics, we will analyze how the different players in the supply chain
interpret the challenges of reverse logistics and what strategies
are putting in place to face them, from the balance between
costs and customer service up to the integration of efficiency
operational and sustainability.
Announcing the conference, LIUC highlighted that the growth of
e-commerce is transforming shopping habits, but it is
causing problems that are not always clearly visible but increasingly
critical and among these the exponential increase in returns, with numbers
speak for themselves: in the fashion sector, among the most interested,
more than 30% of online orders in Europe and almost 40% in Europe.
Italy are returned. The consequences are considerable: costs
for more than 2.5 billion euros per year and millions of tons of
CO2 generated by the return logistics flows.
During the conference, the results of the
of the research conducted by the LIUC Green Transition Hub, which
mapped and analyzed the return flows in fashion e-commerce and
developed a model that produced a series of scenarios for
Guiding companies towards returns management strategies
eco-efficient.
Program
|
14:30
|
Registrazione partecipanti
|
15:00
|
Saluti iniziali
|
15:15
|
Re-Routing: strategie di instradamento eco-efficiente dei
flussi logistici di ritorno
|
|
Alessandro Creazza, Direttore Green Transition Hub,
LIUC-Università Cattaneo
|
|
Claudia Colicchia, Associate Professor of Logistics,
Politecnico di Milano
|
|
Pietro Evangelista, Research Director in Logistics and SCM,
CNR-ISMed
|
15:45
|
Le sfide dell'economia circolare nella reverse logistics
|
|
Pietro D'Arpa, Advisor, Berkeley SkyDeck
|
16:00
|
Le priorità della Commissione Europea per la Zero
Emission Logistics e l'Economia Circolare
|
|
Paola Chiarini, European Commission, DG Mobility and Transport
|
16:15
|
Tavola Rotonda: gli attori della filiera del fashion e-commerce
a confronto
|
|
Modera: Francesco Fumelli (SCS Consulting)
|
|
con la partecipazione delle aziende Stella McCartney, Yamamay,
UPS, Fiege Logistics e il contributo di Pambianco
|
17:15
|
Saluti finali
|
|
Anna Gervasoni, Rettore, LIUC – Università
Cattaneo
|
17:30
|
Aperitivo di networking