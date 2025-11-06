In the third quarter, the Ocean division of the Maersk group recorded a decline in revenues of -17.4%
Volumes transported by container ships grew by +7.0%. The Danish company highlights the benefits brought by the VSA Gemini Cooperation
Copenaghen
November 6, 2025
In the third quarter of this year, the group's revenues
Danish shipowner A.P. Møller-Mærsk amounted to
$14.21 billion, down -9.9% on the same
2024 period determined by the reduction in turnover in the
Largest maritime transport business segment
containerized which was generated by the bending of the
value of freights. Ebitda was 2.69
billion (-44.0%), operating profit of 1.28 billion (-61.2%) and
net income of $1.10 billion (-64.4%).
In the containerized shipping segment alone, revenues
stood at 9.18 billion, with a contraction of -17.4%
produced by the -21.6% drop in directly generated revenues
from transportation activities, which amounted to €7.79 billion,
partially offset by the +18.3% increase in revenues generated
from related activities, which amounted to €1.39 billion
of dollars. The gross operating margin of the segment was
1.79 billion (-55.3%) and operating profit of 567 million (-80.0%).
Despite quarterly operating costs of €7.37 billion
of dollars, recorded an increase of +3.1% driven by the
increase in expenses for cargo handling (2.78 billion,
+11.3%) and those for the management of the service network (1.91
billion, +10.8%), announcing today the results of the period
July-September The group specified that the new alliance
Gemini Cooperation, which has been close with the German
Hapag-Lloyd, is based on a vex sharing agreement
agreement relating to east-west routes and has become
fully operational last June, generated efficiencies
in relation to operating costs.
In the period July-September of 2025, the fleet of
container carrier of the group, made up of 324 ships owned by the
(+6.2%) and 408 for hire (-0.7%), transported volumes of goods
equal to 3.40 million 40' containers (FEU), with an increase in
of +7.0% to which - the group specified - it made a contribution
important is the VSA Gemini Cooperation. On sea routes only
1.59 million FEU (+9.6%) were transported on the
North-South routes 1.09 million FEU (+4.4%) and on those
intra-regional 716 thousand FEU (+5.4%). In the quarter, the average value
of freight rates amounted to 2,244 dollars/feu (-30.7%). The
average freight rate on the east-west routes was equal to
1,661 dollars/feu (-27.4%), that of the north-south routes at 3,246
(-16.5%) and the average freight rate of intra-regional services at
$1,649/feu (+1.7%).
In the third quarter of this year, the containers handled by the
port terminals that belong to the Danish group and are managed by the Danish Group
from the Dutch subsidiary APM Terminal were 3.70 million (+8.7%),
of which 1.41 million handled with Maersk group ships
(+26.3%) and 2.30 million with third-party ships (+0.1%). Traffic
handled by terminals in North America was
of 1.09 million containers (+8.6%), the one handled
in Latin America of 692 thousand containers (+17.1%), traffic
handled by European terminals of 786 thousand containers (+9.6%),
that totaled by African terminals of 191 thousand containers
(+6.1%) and traffic handled in Asia and the Middle East of 946 thousand
container (+3.2%). Terminal activities during the period
generated revenues of $1.45 billion (+22.4%), a
EBITDA of €501 million (+18.2%) and an operating profit
of 571 million (+68.9%).
In the logistics services sector, quarterly revenues were
amounted to $3.98 billion (+2.3%), the operating margin
gross income of €468 million (+8.6%) and operating profit of €218 million
(+9,0%).
