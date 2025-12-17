Harmony returns among the shareholders of ZIM

The Israeli shipping company ZIM has announced that it has
reached an agreement with the group of so-called shareholders
dissenters led by Mor Gemel Pension Ltd., Reading Capital Ltd.
and Sparta 24 Ltd. on the composition of the new board of
administration of the company in view of the shareholders' meeting
annual and extraordinary general scheduled for the next 26
December which will express itself on the composition of the new Board of Directors.
In recent days, the current Board of Directors of ZIM had invited the
shareholders to vote against the candidates for the new board of directors
dissenting shareholders
(
of 9
December 2025). Today, ZIM announced that the group of shareholders
dissenters agreed to waive the collection of proxies of
vote and the board of directors approved a list
of ten candidates for the office of director from
present to shareholders at the shareholders' meeting. The list
includes all current directors of the company
as well as Ron Hadassi and Ran Gritzerstein, two of the three nominees
that had been proposed by the dissenting shareholders who will be
recommended by the council for election. In addition, Keren Bar-Hava,
which had been nominated by the dissenting shareholders, withdrew the
candidacy and was appointed observer of the
Board of Directors.
On the basis of the agreement, the group of dissenting shareholders has
expressed full confidence in the ZIM Management Board,
firm support for the ongoing strategic review by the
and approved the election of all ten candidates for the
position of director recommended by the Board of Directors, encouraging all the
ZIM shareholders to vote in favour of all ten candidates
as unanimously urged by the Board of Directors.