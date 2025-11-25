November 25, 2025
Accelleron calls for cross-sector action to unlock
carbon-neutral fuels for shipping
At London International Shipping Week (LISW25), Accelleron
launched its first ever maritime decarbonization report,
Accelerating to Net Zero - Deadlock: What's Stopping Shipping's
Carbon-Neutral Fuel Transition?, an analysis urging shipping to join
forces with other hard-to-abate sectors to unlock the full potential
of green hydrogen and e-fuels to complete shipping's energy
transition.
The report paints a stark picture of the current energy transition
bottleneck. According to Accelleron's analysis, industry-wide
efforts in vessel efficiency, digitalization, and retrofitting could
collectively reduce CO2 emissions by over 30% by 2030 - enough to
exceed near-term IMO goals - but they only buy time. Alone, they
will not deliver the emission cuts required to achieve the
International Maritime Organization's (IMO) 2050 net-zero target. To
decarbonize fully, the industry must scale up and utilize green
hydrogen and its derivatives.
The scale of the challenge Shipping's energy
demand is vast and so will be its share of the future hydrogen
economy. The report estimates that maritime transport alone will
need between 100 and 150 million tons of green hydrogen annually by
2050, and $2 to $3 trillion in investment from now to 2050.
Meanwhile, other energy-intensive sectors such as steel, cement,
aviation, and agriculture will require around 500-600 million tons
combined - translating into an estimated $9 trillion in cumulative
investment to make large-scale green hydrogen a reality. Yet,
current global production pipelines for all sectors account for just
38 million tons, supported by less than $320 billion in committed
investment.
“But that gap is, in fact, the fault line at the heart of
shipping's stalled energy transition. ,” says Daniel
Bischofberger, CEO of Accelleron. “The hardest part of our
decarbonization journey turns out to be scaling green hydrogen as
the building block for e-fuels, a task made exponentially harder,
because no industry can achieve it alone. It is also the part of the
journey that will determine whether we reach net zero on time, or at
all.”
Pooling demand to break the deadlock The report
argues that shipping cannot - and should not - bear the cost of the
hydrogen revolution alone. Instead, Accelleron calls for
collaboration between sectors traditionally operating in silos. By
aggregating hydrogen demand with industries like steel, agriculture,
and power generation, shipping could help de-risk mega hydrogen
projects and make large-scale production economically viable.
Pooling demand, the study finds, could transform the competitive
race for scarce e-fuels into a collective push for global
decarbonization. Shared investment frameworks, joint offtake
agreements, and integrated infrastructure development would not only
accelerate fuel availability but also stabilize pricing and reduce
supply chain risks.
This cross-sectoral approach aligns with ongoing discussions within
the energy transition community, which increasingly views hydrogen
ecosystems as interdependent rather than sector-specific. Maritime
transport, given its global footprint and logistical expertise,
could play a catalytic role in scaling production, distribution, and
bunkering infrastructure for synthetic and hydrogen-based fuels.
First, it is important to understand the interconnected barriers, or
deadlocks, that prevent the industry from solving the energy
transition on its own.
The Five Deadlocks in Shipping's Carbon-Neutral Fuel
Transition
Fuel pathway uncertainty The shipping industry
faces fragmented demand due to multiple competing fuel pathways
(LNG, biofuels, e-fuels), which prevents scaling up of any single
carbon-neutral fuel. Green hydrogen is recognized as the foundation
for long-term decarbonization, but sectoral silos and lack of
consolidated demand hinder its development. Shipping is now
competing with other sectors - such as aviation and steel - for
premium fuels, rather than being the primary consumer of leftover
fossil fuels.
Concentrated fuel supply Green hydrogen and
e-fuel production models rely on production hubs the size of small
nations to achieve competitive pricing, which concentrates supply
geographically. This challenges shipping's traditional flexibility,
especially for bulk and tramp operators that rely on unpredictable
routes, while container operators can adapt more easily to hub-based
supply. Lower energy density of new fuels means also ships need more
frequent refueling, impacting operational models and costs.
Green finance paradox Although trillions are
invested in ESG funds globally, only a small fraction goes to
shipping due to fragmented ownership, long vessel lifespans, and
uncertain regulation. Split incentives - between shipowners,
charterers, and cargo owners - and the lack of long-term contracts
make investors reluctant. Green premiums work for consumer-facing
cargo, but bulk commodities cannot absorb these costs, limiting the
scope of green finance.
Regulatory ambition vs. implementation reality The
IMO's Net Zero Framework is ambitious, introducing global carbon
pricing, but incentives and funding will not flow until 2028 - too
late for projects needing investment now. Misalignment between
global and regional regulations (e.g., IMO vs. EU on biofuels)
fragments demand and investment signals. Harmonization and clarity
are needed to unlock the scale of capital required for green
hydrogen and e-fuels.
Infrastructure bottlenecks at ports Even with
finance and regulation in place, fuels cannot flow without adequate
port infrastructure - including power, water, storage, and
pipelines. Ports face competition for resources and must balance
legacy bunkering with new fuel systems. Permitting and safety
standards are further bottlenecks; not all ports can or should
become hydrogen production hubs
Resolving the deadlocks: cross-sector
collaboration Shipping alone cannot trigger green
hydrogen development, nor can any other sector on its own. The key
to unlocking the energy transition is collaboration across aviation,
steel, cement, chemicals, power, and agriculture. Cross-sector
demand aggregation can resolve each deadlock to create bankable
commitments, shared infrastructure, harmonized regulation, and more
efficient use of resources.
Ports sit naturally at the nexus of such cross-sector collaboration.
Already serving as the backbone of global trade and energy, they can
help industries come together to solve the challenge of scaling
carbon-neutral fuels. In a net zero shipping economy fueled by green
hydrogen and e-fuels, ports can play different roles according to
their strengths: some can as self-sufficient fuel producers, others
as connectors, receivers, or export sources, depending on geography,
resources, and trade patterns.
8 key findings and recommendations Efficiency
remains the most cost-effective lever for decarbonization and should
be prioritized across the global fleet both to meet near-term
decarbonization targets and to prepare ships for efficient use of
future carbon-neutral fuels.
While ships are technologically ready - with dual-fuel vessels now
dominating orderbooks - the supply of e-fuels is still far below
what is needed to meet decarbonization targets. Green hydrogen is
indispensable: shipping will require between 100 and 150 million
tons by 2050, competing directly with other sectors. Only through
cross-sector alliances can production reach the necessary scale for
shipping and other sectors to reach net zero.
Biofuels, though valuable in the short term, represent merely a
stopgap solution due to limited availability and competition with
food and aviation industries.
Carbon capture will play a critical role, both in the production of
e-fuels and in mitigating fossil emissions during the transition
phase.
To close the green finance gap, new financial instruments and
consolidated demand must be developed to unlock the trillions of
dollars currently available in ESG capital.
Achieving global climate goals will also depend on national policies
and incentives that align with the IMO's net-zero framework.
Finally, ports provide a natural platform for a cross-sector
energy transition, but new leadership is required to convene
stakeholders and manage that collaboration.
Stakeholder actions All actors in the value
chain have a part to play in resolving the deadlocks. Shipowners and
operators should focus on enhancing vessel efficiency through
upgrades and advanced digital monitoring systems. Fuel producers
need to accelerate project development and work closely with
multi-sector ports to enable large-scale deployment of alternative
fuels.
Ports, for their part, have a pivotal role in aggregating demand,
aligning infrastructure, and fostering platforms for collaboration
between industries. Governments and regulators must harmonize
incentives and certification systems, while providing long-term
policy stability to attract investment and give clarity to the
market.
Finally, investors are encouraged to design blended finance
instruments and pooled funds that span multiple sectors, helping to
de-risk early projects and mobilize capital at scale.
From insight to action: a shared
responsibility Accelleron's position echoes a growing
consensus that shipping's decarbonization is inseparable from the
global hydrogen economy. The report's release at LISW25 underscores
Accelleron's role not just as a technology provider but as a thought
leader in the decarbonization debate. During a high-level panel
discussion following the report's presentation, industry and energy
leaders explored pathways for building joint frameworks to
accelerate hydrogen deployment and enable cost-competitive
carbon-neutral shipping.
Key themes included the need for clear policy signals, harmonized
certification standards for green fuels, and financial instruments
to de-risk early investments, highlighting the importance of
transparency and data sharing across industries - a space where
Accelleron's expertise in digital solutions and performance
analytics could play a pivotal role.
The Deadlock report concludes with a call to action: achieving
net-zero shipping by 2050 will only be possible through coordinated,
cross-sectoral initiatives that link maritime transport to the
broader global hydrogen ecosystem.
In his foreword to the report, Bischofberger emphasizes that the
path to net zero is not solely a technological challenge but also an
organizational and cultural one. “Reaching net zero is not
only about fuels or systems, but about forging a new paradigm of
partnership,” he writes. “Shipping has always thrived
through collaboration and pragmatism. Now, it must extend that
spirit beyond its own sector to secure the fuels necessary for a
decarbonized future.”
The full report, Deadlock: What's Stopping Shipping's
Carbon-Neutral Fuel Transition?, is available
on Accelleron's website for download by industry stakeholders,
investors, and policymakers committed to advancing the global energy
transition.