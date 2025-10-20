Australian Scott McKay is the new president of the International Cargo Handling Association
He took over from John Beckett
Londra
October 20, 2025
Australian Scott McKay has been elected president
of the International Cargo Handling Association (ICHCA),
the international organisation that promotes the improvement of
safety, productivity and efficiency of the
handling of goods. McKay replaces, effective 30
September, John Beckett resigned from his position as
president after 18 years of service at ICHCA, including eight years as a
chairman.
McKay joined a state chapter
of ICHCA Australia seven years ago. He has been appointed
president and became a member of the board of
International Administration in November 2023. Currently McKay,
as founder and CEO
of the Australian Flywheel Advisory, helps organizations and companies
to use the supply chain as a differentiator for
increase profitability and service levels. In addition
is CEO of T-Ports, a company active in
in the port handling of cereals.
