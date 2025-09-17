Meeting between the port authorities of Jacksonville and Livorno

This afternoon a delegation from the US port of
Jaksonville met the Authority's top management in Livorno
of the Port System of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, a meeting that
aimed at consolidating existing commercial relations and
create new traffic opportunities, in particular
considering the possibility of starting one or more services
direct between the two ports, an operation that will have to be
in the next meetings through the involvement of
direct operator
Located on the southeastern coast of the United States, the Port of
Jacksonville is a reference hub for Florida, with a
catchment area of 98 million consumers. The port of call
The United States and the Livorno area are now indirectly linked
through two services offered by Gemini Cooperation (Maersk and Hapag
Lloyd): this is the Florida Shuttle Service, which connects Miami and
Jacksonville to Cartagena (Colombia), and the West Coast South
America Express (MSW), which connects Colombia to Italy (Genoa,
Livorno, Civitavecchia and Salerno) passing through Peru, Ecuador,
Panama, Costa Rica and Spain.
The meeting was attended by the manager of the Port Authority
promotion of the institution, Claudio Capuano, the officials Giampiero
Costagli, Francesca Morucci and Giles Foster, while the mission
was led by the sales manager of Port
Authority, Robert Peek, and included the two chief operating officers Sheila
Cox and Joyssy Woody.