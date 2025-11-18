Danaos Corporation closed the third quarter with a net profit of $130.6 million (+6.2%)

The Greek Danaos Corporation, which as of September 30 had
a fleet of 84 ships consisting of 74
container ships and ten bulk carriers, closed the third quarter
this year with revenues of $260.7 million, with a
increase of +1.8% over the same period of 2024, of which 239.1
million (+1.5%) generated by the rentals of its container carriers
and 21.6 million (+5.0%) from bulk carrier rentals. The profit
amounted to €130.0 million (-1.2%) and net profit
to $130.6 million (+6.2%), with a contribution of $118.7 million
from container ships (-4.4%) and 3.4 million from bulk carriers
(+5.390,3%).
Commenting on these results, the CEO of the
Danaos, John Coustas, noted that, "while you are entering
In the last months of the year, operating conditions remain
substantially unchanged. The war in Ukraine - he noted -
continues with no end in sight and, while the conflict in the Middle East
East is being resolved, transits across the Sea
Red have not yet resumed and the liner shipping companies
Longer-lasting signs of stability are awaited for
resume crossings. The recent de-escalation of
trade and tariff tensions between the United States and China have allowed
trade to resume without hindrance, while the
redirecting Chinese exports to the EU and other countries
has maintained trade and container traffic at
record levels during the third quarter of the year. The market for
freight continues to be strong and the unused fleet remains at the
historic lows. The demand for medium and large vessels
continues to persist and - Coustas announced - we have ensured
new charters for ships that will enter the market by the beginning of the
2028. In shipyards - highlighted the CEO of Danaos - the
2028 delivery slots are becoming scarce and prices
of new constructions continue to rise. We have expanded
selectively our new build program at affordable prices
below market levels and we have already secured a
multi-year use for these new orders".
And in recent days Danaos has issued new orders for the
construction of six 1,800 TEU container ships that will be taken into account
delivery between 2027 and 2029, orders that have raised the
consistency of the order book to 23 new container carriers that
will increase the capacity of the fleet by 153,350 TEUs
30 September last was 472 thousand TEUs. The orderbook also includes
a new bulk carrier.