19 November 2025
SHIPPING
Danaos Corporation closed the third quarter with a net profit of $130.6 million (+6.2%)
Revenues up by +1.8%
Athens
November 18, 2025
The Greek Danaos Corporation, which as of September 30 had a fleet of 84 ships consisting of 74 container ships and ten bulk carriers, closed the third quarter this year with revenues of $260.7 million, with a increase of +1.8% over the same period of 2024, of which 239.1 million (+1.5%) generated by the rentals of its container carriers and 21.6 million (+5.0%) from bulk carrier rentals. The profit amounted to €130.0 million (-1.2%) and net profit to $130.6 million (+6.2%), with a contribution of $118.7 million from container ships (-4.4%) and 3.4 million from bulk carriers (+5.390,3%).

Commenting on these results, the CEO of the Danaos, John Coustas, noted that, "while you are entering In the last months of the year, operating conditions remain substantially unchanged. The war in Ukraine - he noted - continues with no end in sight and, while the conflict in the Middle East East is being resolved, transits across the Sea Red have not yet resumed and the liner shipping companies Longer-lasting signs of stability are awaited for resume crossings. The recent de-escalation of trade and tariff tensions between the United States and China have allowed trade to resume without hindrance, while the redirecting Chinese exports to the EU and other countries has maintained trade and container traffic at record levels during the third quarter of the year. The market for freight continues to be strong and the unused fleet remains at the historic lows. The demand for medium and large vessels continues to persist and - Coustas announced - we have ensured new charters for ships that will enter the market by the beginning of the 2028. In shipyards - highlighted the CEO of Danaos - the 2028 delivery slots are becoming scarce and prices of new constructions continue to rise. We have expanded selectively our new build program at affordable prices below market levels and we have already secured a multi-year use for these new orders".

And in recent days Danaos has issued new orders for the construction of six 1,800 TEU container ships that will be taken into account delivery between 2027 and 2029, orders that have raised the consistency of the order book to 23 new container carriers that will increase the capacity of the fleet by 153,350 TEUs 30 September last was 472 thousand TEUs. The orderbook also includes a new bulk carrier.
PORTS
Green light for a new site for sediments from excavations in the Venice Lagoon.
Venice
SHIPYARDS
New expansion in sight for the Greek shipyard in Eleusis
Athens
Financial support from the US International Development Finance Corporation
PORTS
In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Hamburg grew by +3%
Hamburg
Container traffic on the rise thanks to increased transhipments
SHIPPING
In the July-September quarter, CMA CGM's revenues decreased by -11.3%
Marseille
Record volumes of goods transported by the container fleet
SHIPYARDS
BIMCO: Legal disputes threaten to hamper progress in ship recycling industry
London
Over the next decade, 16,000 ocean-going vessels will have to be scrapped, more than double the number of those scrapped in the decade just ending.
TRADE
The EU will abolish customs duty exemptions for goods worth less than €150.
Brussels
A temporary solution is being studied to make the measure effective as early as 2026.
PORTS
Significant resources for the expansion of the port of Bremerhaven, also for military purposes
Bremen
Approved financing of approximately 1.35 billion euros
PORTS
In the July-September quarter, freight traffic in the port of Koper decreased by -4.9%
Ljubljana
Container growth
PORTS
Salvini signs the nomination of eight more presidents of Port System Authorities
Rome
The Chamber of Deputies approved Consalvo's appointment as president of the Eastern Adriatic Port Authority.
SHIPPING
Evergreen orders 14 14,000 TEU dual-fuel containerships
Taipei
Series of orders also for eight ship-to-shore cranes and other port equipment and for 90,500 containers
SHIPYARDS
In the third quarter, the value of new orders acquired by Fincantieri grew by +44%
Trieste
MSC Cruises orders two more World-class ships from Chantiers de l'Atlantique
CRUISES
MSC Cruises orders two more World-class ships from Chantiers de l'Atlantique
Geneva
The contract is worth €3.5 billion. Delivery will take place in 2030 and 2031.
SHIPPING
Evergreen, Yang Ming and WHL reported negative quarterly financial performances.
Taipei/Keelung
In the period July-September, revenues fell by -36.6%, -42.2% and -35.7% respectively.
PORTS
In the July-September quarter, cargo traffic in Croatian ports decreased by -4.4%
Zagreb
Passengers on scheduled services decreased by 1.5%. Cruise passengers increased by 7.8%.
PORTS
In the first nine months of 2025, goods in the port of La Spezia increased by +4.5%
La Spezia
Growth of +6.9% at the port of Marina di Carrara
SHIPPING
Finnlines' revenues grew by 3.2% in the July-September period
Helsinki
Record passenger numbers onboard the fleet's ships. Cargo volumes decline.
SHIPPING
Houthi militias announce cessation of attacks on ships in the Red Sea
Riyadh
Letter from the Chief of Staff to the Hamas Qassam Brigades
PORTS
In the third quarter, traffic in the port of Venice decreased by -2.2%
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri to build ultra-luxury cruise ship for Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Trieste
Order from NCLH worth between 500 million and 1 billion euros
SHIPPING
Today Washington and Beijing suspended their mutual measures against ships
Beijing/Washington
Application of additional taxes postponed by one year
SHIPPING
The Suez Canal was crossed by the largest container ship in the last two years
Ismailia
The transit of the "CMA CGM Benjamin Franklin" on Saturday
SHIPPING
EU shipping emissions hit record levels, T&E reports
Brussels
The association reiterates its proposal to extend the ETS to smaller vessels
PORTS
In September, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna increased by +18.3%
Ravenna
In the third quarter of 2025, growth was +10.6%. A +58% increase in cruises is expected in 2026.
PORTS
In the first nine months of 2025, freight traffic in the ports of the Southern Adriatic system decreased by -7%
SHIPPING
Sea-Intelligence: Marked deterioration in the westbound transatlantic shipping market
Singapore
ACCIDENTS
Last year, 13 seafarers died in accidents involving EU vessels.
Luxembourg
Nine deaths occurred on board fishing vessels
TRANSPORTATION
The European Parliament and the Council have reached an agreement on the calculation of greenhouse gas emissions from transport.
Brussels
Incentives are foreseen for small and medium-sized enterprises
AWARDS
The English port of Shoreham has won the ESPO Award for Social Integration of Ports.
Brussels/Rome
Assoporti received a special mention for its project on gender inequalities.
FREIGHT TERMINALS
The Chamber of Deputies has approved the final text of the proposed law on interports
TRANSPORTATION
ECSA and T&E welcome the STIP plan presented by the European Commission
Brussels
CER applauds measures to accelerate the development of high-speed rail
PORTS
Only one proposal admitted to the competition for the construction of mooring points outside the protected waters of the Venice lagoon
Venice
It will now have to be developed by the proposing entity
TRANSPORTATION
The European Commission presents the plan to ensure the sustainability of maritime and air transport by guaranteeing the production of the necessary alternative fuels
Brussels
The one to accelerate the development of high-speed rail is also ready
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The first freight train opens the new Austrian Koralm railway line.
Villach
The infrastructure is part of the European Baltic-Adriatic Corridor
CRUISES
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings reports record quarterly revenue
Miami
Decrease in passengers embarked
PORTS
In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Palermo grew by +3.1%
Palermo
Cruise passengers increased by 8.8%. Ferry passengers decreased by 2.7%.
Italian De Wave Group acquires compatriots IVM, Electrical Marine, O.M. Project, and Cantieri Navali San Carlo
INDUSTRY
Italian De Wave Group acquires compatriots IVM, Electrical Marine, OM Project, and Cantieri Navali San Carlo
Genoa
Pompili: Our strategy is aimed at creating a national hub for the shipbuilding industry.
Stena Line buys Finnish shipping company Wasaline
SHIPPING
Stena Line buys Finnish shipping company Wasaline
Gothenburg/Vaasa
The ferry "Aurora Botnia" will remain the property of the cities of Vaasa and Umeå
PORTS
Global Ports Holding will build and operate a cruise terminal in the port of Ferrol.
London/Ferrol
30-year concession contract
SHIPYARDS
HD Hyundai partners with Siemens to revitalize US shipbuilding
Seongnam/San Francisco
SHIPPING
In the July-September quarter, vessel traffic in the Bosphorus Strait decreased by -0.5%
Ankara
In the first nine months of 2025 the decline was -4.7%
SHIPPING
In the third quarter, naval traffic in the Panama Canal grew by +7.0%
Panama
They transported a total of 62.6 million tons of goods (-0.4%)
PORTS
Foreign traffic at Chinese seaports reached a historic record in the third quarter
Beijing
Containers also reach their maximum peak
PORTS
The approval process for the Catania Port Master Plan has been completed.
Catania
Di Sarcina: We will immediately begin all the planned actions.
SHIPPING
COSCO Shipping Holdings' revenues decreased by 20.4% in the third quarter.
Hong Kong
Containerized cargo carried by the Chinese group's fleet increased by +4.9%
TRADE
US and China to suspend reciprocal taxes on each other's ships for a year
Washington/Beijing
Tariffs introduced to hit Chinese exports will be reduced in exchange for Beijing's aggressive fight against fentanyl.
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Intermodal transport operators and associations urge the German government to take measures to save the sector
Brussels
Open letter to the Minister of Transport and the CEO of the DB Group
PORTS
COSCO Shipping Ports reports record quarterly revenue
Hong Kong
The July-September period closed with a net profit of 99.2 million dollars (-3.6%)
INDUSTRY
CIMC's container sales decreased by -36.0% in the third quarter
Hong Kong
The reduction is due to lower demand for dry cargo containers
INDUSTRY
Agreement between IDS (Fincantieri) and Next Geosolutions for the development of Unmanned Surface Vehicles
Trieste/Naples
They will be used for civilian purposes in the Oil & Gas and renewable energy sectors
PORTS
A cooperation agreement between the Italian and Indian port systems is being finalized.
Rome
Rixi met with Indian Minister of Ports and Shipping
PORTS
CMA CGM and RSGT partner to operate a new container terminal at the port of Jeddah
Marseille
An investment of 450 million dollars is planned
ACCIDENTS
The stranding of a ship did not interrupt shipping traffic in the Suez Canal.
Ismailia
Accident involving the sanctioned oil tanker "Komander"
Pakistan offers Bangladesh the use of Karachi port for its foreign trade
TRADE
Pakistan offers Bangladesh the use of Karachi port for its foreign trade
Dhaka
A direct air link between the two countries is planned.
SHIPPING
The World Shipping Council and the China Shipowners' Association discussed reciprocal taxes on US and Chinese ships.
Shanghai
Beijing has reportedly introduced exemptions for US ships built in China
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The German Rail Freight Association denounces the failure of the national rail network expansion plan.
Berlin
Westenberger: In recent years, federal governments have instead provided cement for the roads
Ties between the US and South Korean shipbuilding industries are further strengthened.
SHIPYARDS
Ties between the US and South Korean shipbuilding industries are further strengthened.
Gyeongju
HD Hyundai and Huntington Ingalls Industries sign manufacturing cooperation agreement
PORTS
Marsa Maroc and CMA CGM have formalized the agreement for the management of the new West Terminal of the port of Nador West Med.
Paris
It will become operational in 2027
COMPETITION
SAS (MSC group) will exit Moby by selling 49% of its capital to Onorato Armatori
Rome
The AGCM announces that the commitments presented dissolve the structural and financial ties that had motivated the start of the investigation
CRUISES
Moving the cruise terminal in Trieste is being considered.
Trieste
Madriz (Trieste Passenger Terminal): ready to provide services wherever large ships choose to dock
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
The UIRR is disappointed by the European Commissioners' intention to withdraw their proposed amendment to the Combined Transport Directive.
Brussels
PORTS
Sparks fly between the League and Brothers of Italy over the appointment of the presidents of the Port System Authorities.
Rome
Salvini accuses the majority party of obstructing them, absolving Giorgia Meloni from any responsibility
LOGISTICS
Kuehne+Nagel announces cost reduction program
Schindellegi
In the third quarter of this year, net sales fell by -6.8%
LOGISTICS
In the third quarter, DSV recorded a net profit of DKK 2.2 billion (-24.1%).
Hedehusene
Revenues rose 63.2% to a record $72 billion.
TRUCKING
Fedespedi and Assiterminal are asking the Ministry of Transport for clarification and changes to the rules governing truck waiting times for loading and unloading.
Milan
PORTS
Federlogistica: Before launching the port reform, a discussion with operators is necessary.
Genoa
Falteri: No reform can work unless it arises from a true, structured, and ongoing dialogue.
PORTS
In the third quarter, freight traffic in Spanish ports increased by +0.7%
Madrid
Container cargo and dry bulk volumes are declining
PORTS
ESPO calls for continued efforts towards a global solution on ship emissions despite referral to IMO
PORTS
Luka Koper and CEVA Logistics launch joint venture for car traffic in Slovenian ports
Koper
CMA CGM has signed a declaration of intent
TRADE
Greer (USTR): Chinese retaliatory measures will not prevent US from rebuilding its shipbuilding base
PORTS
The expansion of the Suez Canal Container Terminal was inaugurated on Sunday.
Port Said
Capacity increase of 2.2 million TEUs per year
LOGISTICS
Katoen Natie to acquire 80% of French firm Bils-Deroo Solutions
Luxembourg
The logistics company has nearly 1,500 employees
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
In the first nine months of 2025, Circle's production value increased by +80%
Milan
As of September 30, the value of the group's multi-year backlog had grown by +66%.
PORTS
APM Terminals to build and operate Laldia Container Terminal at Chittagong Port
Dhaka/The Hague
30-year concession contract signed
SHIPPING
MPCC orders four new 4,500 TEU containerships from China
Oslo
The contract unit price is $58 million.
PORTS
In October, the port of Singapore handled 31.2 million tonnes of containerized cargo (+1.0%).
Singapore/Hong Kong
In the port of Hong Kong, traffic amounted to 1.1 million TEUs (-6.9%)
LOGISTICS
DHL Group revenues decreased by 2.3% in the third quarter
Bonn
Net profit was 888 million euros (+9.5%)
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri and KAYO sign agreement for the construction and maintenance of military vessels in Albania.
Trieste
PORTS
The Municipality of Civitavecchia denounces that the Fiumicino cruise port project undermines the foundations of the law on ports
PORTS
CMA Terminals (CMA CGM Group) to acquire 20% of Container Terminal Hamburg
Marseille/Hamburg
Agreement with the German Eurogate
NEWS
Over 175 kilos of cocaine seized at the port of Gioia Tauro.
Reggio Calabria/Cagliari
Over 8,500 counterfeit items intercepted at Cagliari's Porto Canale
SHIPPING
Global Ship Lease reports record quarterly revenue again
Athens
Youroukos emphasizes the solidity and excellent prospects of the small and medium-sized containership market
PORTS
In the third quarter, Montenegro's ports handled 675 thousand tons of goods (+4.1%)
Podgorica
80.0% growth in cargoes to Italy
MARITIME SERVICES
Svitzer acquires 66.6% of Norwegian towing company Buksér og Berging
Copenhagen
It has a fleet of approximately 35 tugboats and 25 pilot boats
SHIPYARDS
The keel-laying ceremony for the new oceanographic vessel Arcadia took place in Piombino.
Piombino
Construction entrusted to T. Mariotti
PORTS
The Management Committee of the Central Adriatic Port Authority has approved the 2026 budget forecast.
Ancona
An administrative surplus of 32.2 million is expected
MEETINGS
The UNIPORT public meeting will be held in Rome on November 19th.
Rome
Among the topics at the centre of the meeting was the port system reform project.
CRUISES
Cruise passenger traffic at GPH terminals stable in the summer quarter
Istanbul
1,503 stopovers were recorded (+9.6%) for a total of 4.66 million passengers (+0.8%)
SHIPPING
Ocean Network Express establishes its own shipping agency in Greece
Singapore
It will take over the activities of the ENA Shipping Agency
SHIPPING
Regional Container Lines orders two new 14,000 TEU containerships from KSOE
Bangkok/Seongnam
SHIPPING
MSC includes calls at Bremerhaven, Limassol and Beirut in the Levante Express service
Geneva
The line connects Northern Europe with the Mediterranean
PORTS
AD Ports to acquire 20% stake in Latakia International Container Terminal
Abu Dhabi
Agreement with the CMA CGM shipping group
PORTS
The Eastern Liguria Port Authority approves the 2026 budget and three-year plan.
La Spezia
The decree has been signed to begin construction on the new high-voltage electricity grid in the port of La Spezia.
PORTS
A new SDC Customs Service Containers warehouse has opened in Porto Marghera.
Venice
It will be used for the storage and movement of goods at room temperature
COMPANIES
Moby is selling five ferries at a starting price of €229.9 million.
Vicenza
Sale and lease-back agreement expected for two of the vessels
SHIPPING
d'Amico International Shipping's quarterly financial results decline
Luxembourg
Mottola Crossbow: The fundamentals of the tanker industry remain solid.
COMPANIES
ICTSI posts record quarterly financial and operating performance
Manila
In the period July-September, container traffic in the group's terminals grew by +12.3%
COMPANIES
Denmark's DFDS to cut 400 jobs
Copenhagen
The group is looking for a new CEO. Record revenues were recorded in the July-September quarter.
LOGISTICS
CEVA Logistics has completed the acquisition of Turkey's Borusan Logistics.
Marseille
Operation worth 383 million dollars
LOGISTICS
1,100 cars from the Chinese car manufacturer Dongfeng were unloaded in the port of Livorno
Livorno
Traffic is managed through the "Il Faldo" logistics area operated by XCA
TRUCKING
Assiterminal, the MIT note clarifies that the 90-minute grace period applies only to waiting times
Rome/Genoa
Ferrari: The Conference of Port Authority Presidents could consider a sort of national program agreement.
COMPANIES
Harren assigns a single brand to its heavy lift companies
Bremen
The fleet of 80 vessels will be operated under the single SAL brand.
SHIPPING
Wallenius Wilhelmsen's revenues fell by 2% in the third quarter.
Lysaker
Net profit was $280 million (+8%)
PORTS
ESPO has presented its new annual environmental report
Brussels
Climate change remains the top priority for European ports to address
PORTS
Over €60 million from the PNRR for the ports of Naples and Salerno
Rome
Rixi: Let's make more effective use of European resources and accelerate the implementation of strategic projects.
EDUCATION
Agreement between Escola Europea and DLTM to promote international mobility and maritime training
La Spezia
Synergies between the Ligurian maritime cluster and the port and training community of Barcelona
LOGISTICS
UPS has completed its acquisition of Canada's Andlauer Healthcare Group.
Atlanta/Toronto
Operation worth 1.6 billion dollars
SHIPPING
CMA CGM to register ten new 24,212 TEU containerships in the French International Register
Marseille/Copenhagen
The company will take delivery of them starting from 2026
MEETINGS
The National Maritime Fund has organised a meeting with the ITS Mare and the maritime training centres
Rome
It will be held on December 3rd in Rome
CRUISES
Two MSC Cruises Musica-class cruise ships undergoing refurbishment in Malta
Geneva
Work at Palumbo Malta Shipyard includes the construction of new suites
PORTS
Increase in freight traffic in Tuscan ports over the past six months
Livorno
In the first six months of 2025, growth of +2.0% was recorded in Livorno and +4.9% in Piombino
INDUSTRY
Kalmar closes the third quarter with higher financial results and lower orders
Helsinki
The contribution of the services segment offset the lower performance of equipment sales
SHIPPING
COSCO Strengthens Its Bulk Fleet with Orders for 29 Vessels
Shanghai
Orders worth a total of over $1.7 billion for 23 bulk carriers and six VLCCs
PORTS
Tito Vespasiani has been appointed Secretary General of the Western Ligurian Sea Port Authority.
Genoa
The 2026 budget and the 2026-2028 three-year operational plan were approved.
CRUISES
Assiterminal: Technical roundtable on cruise tourism is a success.
Genoa
An important step - Cognolato highlighted - to enhance the territories and promote an integrated vision of the sector.
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Fincantieri signs agreement to develop Saudi Arabia's maritime ecosystem
Trieste
It was signed with the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources of Riyadh
SHIPPING
Yang Ming Signs Contracts for Six New 8,000 TEU Container Ships
Keelung
They will be delivered from 2028 and will replace 5,500 TEU ships
PORTS
Rijeka Gateway Terminal officially opened
River
It is operated by the joint venture between APM Terminals and Enna Logic
PORTS
New historical records for quarterly traffic of goods and passengers in Albanian ports
Tirana
2.25 million tons of cargo (+16.7%) and 1.01 million people (+6.4%) moved
PORTS
The Management Committee of the Southern Adriatic Port Authority takes shape
Bari
The designations of some local administrations are still missing
PORTS
The Senate's VIII Commission approved the appointment of eight Port System Authority presidents.
Rome
Parliamentary process completed
COMPANIES
Carole Montarsolo has been appointed general manager of GNV Morocco
Genoa
Know-how from over ten years of relationships and direct presence in the area
PORTS
The concession term for Metal Carpenteria in the port of Crotone has been extended.
Gioia Tauro
The deadline has been extended to November 14, 2033
PORTS
In the period July-September, freight traffic in Tunisian ports grew by +5.4%
La Goulette
Cruise passengers decreased by -10.5%
INDUSTRY
Wärstilä Corporation closed the third quarter with sales of over 1.6 billion euros (-5.0%)
Helsinki
LOGISTICS
UPS's latest quarterly financial performance declines
Atlanta
Revenues down by -3.7%
ASSOCIATIONS
Götz Becker appointed chairman of Interferry
Victoria
The president is Supapan Pichaironarongsongkram, who takes over from Guido Grimaldi
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Accelleron and LAB021 partner to develop digital solutions to improve fleet operational efficiency.
PORTS
The 2026 budget forecast for the Sardinian Sea Port Authority has been approved.
Cagliari
Among the objectives, the strengthening of operational infrastructures on land and dredging
MEETINGS
Conference on the culture of prevention in the Italian logistics supply chain
Rome
Organized by Sanilog, it will be held on November 13th in Rome
SHIPPING
The PCTC Grande Melbourne was christened and delivered to the Grimaldi Group in China.
Naples
It has a capacity of 9,241 CEUs
CRUISES
A new record in cruise traffic is expected in Italian ports in 2026
Catania
In Catania, Risposte Turismo presented the new edition of the "Italian Cruise Watch" report.
PORTS
Quarterly freight traffic growth at the port of Barcelona. Declining in Algeciras.
Barcelona/Algeciras
In the period July-September, percentage variations of +1.8% and -4.1% respectively were recorded
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Fincantieri launches the first integrated underwater drone system
Trieste
Tested at the Naval Support and Experimentation Center in La Spezia
PORTS
Filt Cgil: The method adopted to define the port reform is unacceptable.
Rome
The union denounces the lack of involvement of workers' representatives and the lack of prior consultation.
LOGISTICS
General Assembly of Logistics: Northwest Alliance Renewed
Turin
Liguria, Lombardy, and Piedmont Regions, MIT, RFI, and Ferrovienord Sign Agreement
INDUSTRY
Konecranes reports quarterly revenue decline while orders rise.
Helsinki
In the period July-September, orders acquired for 1.15 billion euros (+20.1%)
SHIPPING
GNV has taken delivery of the new ro-pax GNV Virgo in China
Genoa
It is the first ship powered by liquefied natural gas in the company's fleet.
PORTS
A new maritime service for rolling stock to North Africa is underway at the Vado Ligure Reefer Terminal.
Vado Ligure
Connection with the Libyan port of Misurata
SHIPPING
Grimaldi and China Merchants Shenzhen RoRo Shipping sign cooperation agreement
Naples
Expected to offer greater capacity and a broader and more efficient service network to support Chinese exports
PORTS
The 2026 budget forecast and the POT of the Port System Authority of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas have been adopted.
Gioia Tauro
Piacenza: Cold ironing is also important to avoid having to face significant fines.
PORTS
The Port of La Spezia has completed its first cold ironing tests at Molo Garibaldi.
La Spezia
The transformation cabin at the dock has been connected to the cruise ship "MSC Seaview"
PORTS
Global Ports Holding has signed a contract to manage the Casablanca cruise terminal.
Istanbul
15-year agreement with option for a 20-year extension
MEETINGS
A conference on e-commerce returns at LIUC
Castellanza
In the fashion sector they represent over 30% of online orders in Europe
INDUSTRY
Fincantieri and Defcomm sign agreement for the development of surface drones.
Trieste
Co-investment to accelerate its industrialization
ASSOCIATIONS
Australian Scott McKay is the new president of the International Cargo Handling Association.
London
He took over from John Beckett
PORTS
Container traffic in the port of Valencia fell by 11.6% in September.
Valencia
In the third quarter of 2025, overall freight traffic decreased by -3.2%
PORTS
Container traffic at the Port of Long Beach increased by 0.7% in the third quarter.
Long Beach
Empty spaces are rising. Full capacity at boarding and disembarking is down 1.0% and 8.5% respectively.
PORTS
Piacenza: The port of Gioia Tauro aims to handle seven million containers by 2029.
Genoa
Transhipment - he underlined - represents an essential gateway for international goods into the national market.
SHIPPING
Arkas Line's new direct service connects the Eastern Mediterranean and Italy with West Africa.
Izmir
It will be held on a weekly basis
MARITIME SERVICES
Assocostieri urges revitalization of the national bunkering sector
Genoa
Among the proposals, making it possible to use barges as floating storage facilities for alternative fuels
PORTS
The Ministry of Transport has requested an agreement for Consalvo to become president of the Eastern Adriatic Port Authority.
Rome/Trieste
Fedriga: The Friuli Venezia Giulia Region will express its agreement
TAXES
Federmar-Cisal proposes a new distribution of the tonnage tax benefits
Rome
Pico: For maritime personnel, financial recognition is not always proportionate to the essential role they play
COMPANIES
P&O Maritime Logistics completes acquisition of controlling stake in NovaAlgoma Cement Carriers
Lugano
Obtained the necessary regulatory approvals
ACCIDENTS
Fatal accident in the port of Ravenna
Ravenna
A 67-year-old truck driver lost his life at the Sapir terminal.
PORTS
A Norwegian delegation visits the Northern Tyrrhenian Port Authority
Livorno
PORTS
INDUSTRY
ABB's quarterly financial performance shows sharp growth
Zurich
In the period July-September the value of new orders increased by +11.6%
SHIPYARDS
Fratelli Neri buys two tugboats produced by Egypt's Misr Tugboats Factory
Ismailia
They will be taken into delivery in the first quarter of 2026
PORTS
COSCO Shipping Ports Sets New Quarterly Container Traffic Record
Hong Kong
In the period July-September, 29.8 million TEUs were handled (+3.6%)
PORTS
Container traffic in the port of Hong Kong fell by -9.2% in the third quarter
Hong Kong
A 16.3% drop was recorded in September
PORTS
Port of Civitavecchia appoints members of the Marine Resources Partnership Body
Civitavecchia
He will remain in office for four years
PORTS
New quarterly record for container traffic handled by CMPort port terminals
Hong Kong
New highs recorded both in China and at overseas ports
SHIPYARDS
CMA CGM to order six feeder containerships from Cochin Shipyard
Kochi
Order worth approximately 300 million dollars
PORTS
Efficient solutions for the port launching of floating wind turbines are being studied in France
Trondheim/Brest
Agreement between the Norwegian BOA and the port of Brest
SHIPPING
Augusta Due has acquired a second new tanker built by Fujian Southeast Shipbuilding Co.
Rome
It has a capacity of 18,590 deadweight tons.
TRUCKING
IRU, CLECAT, ESC and GCCA oppose binding targets for demand for zero-emission trucks
Brussels
They ask to focus instead on creating favorable conditions for operators to be able to use them.
