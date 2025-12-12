The decree for the transfer of dredging sediments from the port of La Spezia to the new breakwater of Genoa has been signed

The president of the Port System Authority of the Sea
Eastern Liguria, with its own decree, has approved the plan for the
transfer to the new breakwater of Genoa of the sediments of
dredging of the port of La Spezia. The port authority specified that
in this first version, susceptible to updates such as
provided for by the reference legislation, the plan concerns the
transfer of 282,000 cubic meters from the dredging of the
third basin of the cargo port to be carried out during 2026
with the aim of deepening the seabed and making it accessible,
for the purposes of navigation, container ships directed to
to the expanded Ravano terminal.
The approval of the plan follows the signing of the
last August of an agreement between the Port Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea and
that of the Eastern Ligurian Sea for the reuse of materials
from dredging operations in the ports of La Spezia and
by Marina di Carrara
(
of 18
August 2025).
As required by the standard, the complete allocation plan of
all annexes, including the environmental monitoring plan
of the activities to be carried out both in the port of La Spezia and
at the Genoa dam under construction, will now be sent to the
Liguria Region, Arpal and the ASL who will have to express their
binding opinion of competence. Finally, the document will be
approved by the extraordinary commissioner Marco Bucci, president
of the regional body, by means of a specific decree that will constitute
the qualification for the execution of the intervention.
The port authority of La Spezia has highlighted that the one with
the other Ligurian Port Authority is "an agreement of strategic importance
destined to become a model for cooperation between
public sector that paves the way for concrete economic practices
in the construction of major infrastructure works
reducing the exploitation of raw materials and safeguarding
the environment. In fact - the body specified - the reuse of sediments
dredged not only avoids waste, but reduces the ecological footprint
overall work, contributing to the objectives of
decarbonization and the promotion of the circular economy".