The Management Committee of the Central Adriatic Port Authority has approved the 2026 budget

The Management Committee of the Port System Authority
of the Central Adriatic Sea unanimously approved the
2026 budget of the entity, with the positive opinion of the
Board of Auditors and Partnership Body
of the sea resource. The document forecasts revenues of 23.4 million
euros, due in particular, in the current part, to rents
(€6.5 million), proceeds from authorisations for
port operations and services (900 thousand), for passenger traffic
(1.6 million) and vehicles (one million), port taxes on goods
(5.26 million) and anchoring (2.1 million).
The 2026 budget includes the activation of
investments of 32.7 million for port infrastructure. To
new investments are added to those currently in place, such as the
quay 27 of the port of Ancona, the excavation interventions in the
ports of the port system and investments in
digitization, for a total forecast for 2026 of 117.9
Million. These investments are also covered by the surplus of
administration of the Port Network Authority, amounting to €147.7 million, largely
bound precisely to deal with the planned works.
The Port System Authority's forecast for the
2026 budget is to conclude the management with a surplus of
32.2 million, a sum also mainly linked to the works already
planned, and a free administration result of 203 thousand
euro.