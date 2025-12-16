MPC Container Ships orders the construction of six 3,700 TEU containerships

Norway's MPC Container Ships (MPCC) has ordered the shipyard to
Chinese Taizhou Sanfu Ship Engineering Construction Six
3,700 TEU container ship to be taken over from
second half of 2028. MPCC has announced that it has tightened
agreements with one of the top five shipping companies
worldwide containers for the chartering of the six new ships for
ten-year periods with options for their time extension.
The container carriers will be able to use fuels
and will be equipped with technologies for the reduction of
emissions.
The investment for the six naval units amounts to
$292.5 million and MPCC specified that the
initial charter period of the ships will yield revenues
of approximately $479 million and an expected EBITDA of $288 million
millions.
In addition, MPCC announced the establishment of a joint venture
50:50 with compatriot Uthalden AS. The new company will have
the ownership of two newly built 4,500 TEU containerships
currently owned by MPCC.