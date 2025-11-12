Over 175 kilos of cocaine seized at the port of Gioia Tauro.

In the port of Gioia Tauro, the Provincial Command of the Guardia di
finance of Reggio Calabria, together with the Office of the
of Customs and Monopolies of Gioia Tauro, has seized
a batch of pure cocaine weighing over 175 kilograms. The
soldiers of the Gioia Tauro Group and the staff of the Military Agency
Customs, as part of the controls aimed at intercepting
any shipments of narcotic substance imported from the
organized crime, have selected and subjected to
accurate inspections of three containers, two of which came from
from Latin America and destined for Italy and European countries
of the East, which carried octopus and shrimp respectively
Frozen. The blocked containers were first subjected to
an in-depth X-ray scan, using sophisticated
scanner equipment supplied to the Customs and Border Protection Agency
Monopoli, and subsequently to a thorough inspection with the help of
of the canine units under the Guard Group of
Finance of Gioia Tauro. In the containers, the following were discovered and
154 cocaine cakes seized weighing a total of over 175
Kg. The Guardia di Finanza has announced that the distribution
on the cocaine consignment dealing markets could have
earn criminal organizations an estimated income of about
30 million euros.
Meanwhile, a joint operation between the Customs Agency and
of the Monopolies and the Guardia di Finanza has brought to light a
international trafficking of counterfeit goods that led to the
seizure of over 8,500 fake items at the Canal Port of Cagliari.
The blitz was triggered after the arrival of the container ship
Atlantic Green from Tangier (Morocco). Inside
of a container declared to contain toys were found
15,368 items, including toys, balls and cosmetics, many of which
which reported the brands of famous world brands that the appraisals
confirmed to be counterfeit. The cargo was destined for the
Tunisia, but was intercepted thanks to targeted checks
customs authorities, for a commercial value of
goods seized amounting to thousands of euros.