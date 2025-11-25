After 2035, Russian cargo traffic on the Arctic route could decrease

After 2035, without further investment, there is the
risk of a drop in Russian cargo traffic along the route
Arctic. This was stated today by the governor of the region of
Murmansk, Andrei Chibis, during a meeting with the president
Russia, Vladimir Putin, focused on the development of the Arctic and the
Transarctic transport corridor. Remembering that they were
made record investments in the region amounting to 35 trillion
Rubles, Chibis explained that the projects supported by these
investments ensure traffic growth until 2035, while
with some fluctuations, while after this date the exhaustion of the
projects and fields currently under development will risk
to cause a decrease in traffic, since the flow of
goods in transit, given the high costs of the sea route
Arctic and icebreaker navigation assistance - ha
specified the governor of Murmansk - sufficient to ensure its
growth.
Chibis pointed out that today the Arctic region represents
up to 10% of Russia's gross domestic product compared to 2% of the
total population living there. In addition, he stressed that the
Arctic Sea Route is a priority for the
geopolitical security also in view of its
resources and why, in addition to being shorter than the
route through the Suez Canal, is, above all,
entirely under Russian jurisdiction.
During the meeting, Putin and Chibis also spoke
on the serious problem of waste and pollution in the
Arctic region and the consequent damage to the health of the
local population.
Meanwhile, in the first ten months of 2025, Russian ports
handled a total of 732.6 million tons of goods,
with a decrease of -1.5% on the same period last year. In
ports of call in the Arctic region, traffic was
73.3 million tons, with a decrease of -5.3%. To
Exception of cargo volumes handled by Russian ports
of the Far East, which amounted to 207.1 million tonnes
(+5.1%), traffic volumes also decreased
handled by the ports of the Baltic basin (226.6 million
tons, -0.9%), those of the Sea of Azov-Black Sea (219.1 million
of tons, -6.1%) and the ports of the Caspian Sea basin (6.5
million tons, -14.6%).
The total export traffic from Russian ports is
amounted to 574.7 million tonnes (-2.1%), while the
exports to 34.1 million tonnes (-3.1%), the
62.1 million tonnes (+13.2%) and traffic of
cabotage to 61.9 million tons (-7.7%).