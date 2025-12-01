The Port Authority of Genoa and Savona against the introduction of a municipal surcharge of three euros on boarding fees for ferries and cruises
Competing ports - the authority pointed out - represent immediately viable alternatives for companies
Genova
December 1, 2025
The budget for 2026 of the Municipality of Genoa,
approved last week by the municipal council, provides for
the introduction of a municipal surcharge of three euros on the rights of
port embarkation applied to ferries and cruise ships in
departure from the port of Genoa from which residents in the
municipality and islands, in addition to the armed forces, firefighters and
Civil Protection. "The measure - recalled the deputy mayor and
Councillor for the Budget, Alessandro Terrile, illustrating to the council
municipal the decision to introduce the surcharge - was provided for by
a Municipality-government agreement signed in 2022 and never implemented. The
previous council - Terrile also recalled - had approved
a resolution in February 2025 to introduce it, then dropped and
never approved by the city council". The tax - had
remembered in February the then deputy mayor regent Pietro Piciocchi
- "is established by Bill No. 50 of 2022 for
Municipalities that are the seat of the metropolitan city that have signed the
agreements with the Presidency of the Council of Ministers for the
consolidation of their budgets". "We are among the municipalities -
Piciocchi had specified - called to foresee the introduction
of the boarding surcharge that is already applied in
other cities, for example on airports, such as
Venice and Naples, or as far as ports such as Palermo and Naples are concerned,
Trieste".
Law no. 234 of 30 December 2021, in Article 1, paragraph 572,
contemplates "the institution, with specific resolutions of the Council
municipal tax, an increase in the municipal surcharge to personal income tax, in
derogation from the limit provided for in Article 1, paragraph 3, of the decree
legislative decree no. 360 of 28 September 1998, and a municipal surcharge
on port and airport boarding fees per passenger".
In view of the possible adoption of this surcharge
the Port System Authority of the Ligurian Sea
has expressed serious concern about the hypothesis of
application of the boarding tax on passengers departing from
port that - the port authority remarked - would be imposed for the
first time in Italy. "A measure of a municipal nature - he
explained the Port Authority - which, although exceptionally provided for by the legislation
on surcharges, has a strong discretionary character
and non-uniform applicability on the national territory, with
the real risk of generating a direct imbalance in the market
cruise industry and in that of ferry connections with the
islands, which are essential to ensure continuity
transport between the continent and the islands.
Genoa, as well as Savona - recalled the authority
port - are in fact the home ports respectively of MSC
Cruises and Costa Cruises, as well as representing strategic ports of call
for numerous other shipping companies that every year choose the
ports of our port system as a point of departure or arrival
of their routes. In a context already marked by a
very fierce competition between companies and between ports of the
Mediterranean, the unilateral introduction of a passenger tax
equal to three euros, even if it provides exemptions for residents of the
Municipality, for residents of the continuously connected islands
for law enforcement and Civil Protection - has
observed the Port Authority - risks further altering dynamics
delicate and consolidated conditions, negatively affecting the attractiveness of the
of the port system of the Western Ligurian Sea".
"Competing ports located a few tens of miles away
and, across the border, that of Marseille - he also noted
the Port System Authority - represent for the
alternative companies that are immediately viable, with potential
significant consequences on municipal and regional GDP and, in the event of
travel to French airports, including on the national one. From a
On the other hand, in fact, the transfer of takeovers would affect
on the entire logistics, tourism and employment chain;
on the other hand, it would risk thwarting the huge efforts made
by the Port Authority, which invested a total of 200 million euros to
substantially reduce the environmental impacts of activities
port on the city. This through the implementation of
of the cold ironing systems currently in operation, the
promotion of the adoption of new green fuels by
shipping companies - from bio-LNG to low-energy fuels
emissions such as hydrogen and ammonia – and the launch of advanced projects
monitoring of air pollutants, based on control units,
Certified sensors and analysis systems, essential for measuring
concretely the environmental impact of port activities".
"The technical feasibility of a tax linked to the
passengers, in that case airports - the body then recalled that
manages the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado - has already seen a
significant precedent with the defeat of the Municipality of Venice
before the Council of State, precisely because of the critical issues
related to the identification of the applicable criteria according to the
Regulations. It is therefore clear that the introduction of
Such a fee involves operational complexities
for operators and for the entire system. The hypothesis launched
by the Municipality of Genoa risks introducing an element that, if not
adequately and sufficiently weighted, could alter in
the balance of the passenger market, already
characterized by a very strong competition between companies and between
harbours. Any measure that affects the operating costs of the
is not appropriate to be adopted unilaterally without
a preventive comparison with the entire maritime cluster. He confides,
therefore, in the possibility of quickly opening a dialogue
broad and constructive, in which the System Authority
Port, as the coordinating body of all the dynamics
ports, is ready to play its role in the interest of
of the territory, of the operators and institutions in full
consistency with its prerogatives and powers".
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher