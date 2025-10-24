A new record in cruise traffic in Italian ports is expected in 2026
In Catania, Risposte Turismo presented the new edition of the "Italian Cruise Watch" report
Catania
October 24, 2025
In 2026, cruise traffic in Italian ports will record
a new record of 15.4 million passengers, with an increase of
+2.6% on expected values in 2025, and 5,680 berths of ships from
cruise (+2.7%). This is predicted by Risposte Turismo, a
research and consultancy, which today presented in Catania the new
edition of its "Italian Cruise Watch" report in
opening of the twelfth edition of Italian Cruise Day, the forum
itinerant for the Italian cruise industry conceived and
organized by the company, this year in partnership with the Italian Regulatory Authority
of the Eastern Sicilian Sea System.
According to Risposte Turismo, in 2026 the port of Civitavecchia will
will once again confirm the first cruise port
Italian and among the main ones in the world, reaching 3.7
million passengers handled (embarkations, disembarkations and transits,
+4.8% on 2025) thanks to 900 berths (+1.1% on 2025). To his
behind, the positions of 2025 confirmed, with Naples in second
(about 1.9 million passengers, -5.9%, and just over
500 berths, -9.8%) and Genoa in third (about 1.7 million
passengers, in line with 2025, and 320 berths, -3.0%). Next
year, in addition to Civitavecchia, will record their historical record
of cruise traffic also the ports of Genoa, Palermo (over a
1 million passengers, +5.7%, and 280 stopovers, -1.1%), Messina (over
805 thousand passengers, +5.7%, and 298 berths, +17.8%), Cagliari, (over
600 thousand passengers, +27.3%, and 187 ship calls, +12.7%), Ravenna
(with 390 thousand passengers, +57.9%, and about a hundred berths,
+15.4%), Salerno (with over 370 thousand passengers, +183.7%, and a little more
of 170 approaches, +88%) and, finally, Catania (where the
300 thousand passengers handled, +48.9%, thanks to just over
130 approaches, +37.5%).
Among the most significant changes expected, moreover, there are
report the ports of Salerno where the expected three-digit growth
It will allow the port to handle over 370 thousand passengers
(+183.7% on 2025) and over 170 berths (+88%), Ravenna, where
390 thousand passengers (+57.9%) and about a hundred calls are expected
ship (+15.4%), in addition to the aforementioned Catania.
With regard to Catania, the president of the
Port System of the Eastern Sicilian Sea, Francesco Di
Sarcina, highlighted that the new Port Master Plan
Sicilian, awaited for 47 years, provides four docks for ships
new generation passengers, a maritime station of 5,000
square meters and a further 160 million in investments. A works
completed, eastern Sicily will have eight quays
for cruises and three maritime stations, reaching a
potential of more than 1.5 million passengers per year.
