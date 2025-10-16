P&O Maritime Logistics completes the acquisition of the controlling stake in NovaAlgoma Cement Carriers

P&O Maritime Logistics (POML), 100% owned by DP
World Championship, following the achievement of all the necessary
regulatory approvals completed the acquisition of the stake
control in NovaAlgoma Cement Carriers (NACC), the leading
global operator of vessels for the pneumatic transport of cement
(
of 3
July
2025). The acquisition strengthens DP World's presence
in the breakbulk and dry bulk sectors, in particular in the
loads related to the construction of new infrastructures. With
expansion into cement logistics, DP World expands its
capacity along the entire supply chain, and
Improve services offered to cargo holders in key markets
growing.
Founded in 2016 as a joint venture between Nova Marine Holding and
Algoma Central Corporation, NACC specializes in
Global Dry Bulk Cargo Transport - mainly
concrete - using modern ships equipped with pneumatic systems
and serving the markets, which are most important for the
infrastructure, North America, Europe, Mediterranean, Asia
and the Caribbean.
The transaction excludes NACC's investments in the joint ventures
ventures in Northern Europe, Indonesia and Greece. The current
shareholders, Nova Marine Holding SA (Switzerland) and Algoma Central
Corporation (Canada), maintain a significant shareholding of
minority. NACC's current operational leadership will remain
unchanged, while the strategic supervision will be
P&O Maritime Logistics. Further confirmation of
continuity in governance, Vincenzo Romeo will be
confirmed in the position of CEO, while Salvatore
Pugliese will continue to hold the position of general manager
ampersand.