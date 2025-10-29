The Rijeka Gateway Terminal has been officially inaugurated
It is managed by the joint venture formed by APM Terminals and Enna Logic
Fiume
October 29, 2025
Today in the port of Rijeka was officially inaugurated
the Rijeka Gateway Terminal, the second container terminal of the
Croatian port of call that has become operational in recent years
weeks and which is managed by the joint venture formed
by the Dutch APM Terminals of the Danish shipping group A.P.
Møller-Mærsk (51%) and Croatia's Enna Logic (49%). In the
During the ceremony, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković
specified that so far 380 million euros have been invested
to build the new terminal on about 500 million euros
envisaged overall, a figure that includes the allocation of
terminal equipment and related
transport.
In the first phase of the project, which has already been made
The terminal has a 400 linear metre quay and a
annual traffic capacity of 650 thousand TEUs. Follow
further works that will allow the quay line to be brought to
680 meters and the capacity at over one million TEUs.
