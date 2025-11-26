The Algerian port of Skikda will be equipped with a new 600,000 TEU container terminal
It will be carried out as part of the expansion project of the oil port
Algeri
November 26, 2025
In the Algerian port of Skikda, a modern
container terminals with an annual traffic capacity of
600,000 TEUs. This was confirmed on Sunday by the Minister of the Interior,
of Local Authorities and Transport, Said Sayoud,
specifying that the container terminal will be built
as part of the project to expand the oil port and will be
equipped with a platform of 323 linear meters with a draft of 15.4
meters and a storage area of 15 hectares. In addition, the terminal
will be equipped with modern handling equipment, of which
currently the Port Authority of Skikda is evaluating
the purchase, starting with three ship-to-shore cranes and ten ship-to-shore cranes
portal on rubber. According to forecasts, the terminal could
become operational in 2027.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher