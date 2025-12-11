The members of the Management Committee of the Port Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea have been appointed

This morning the president of the Port System Authority
of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, Davide Gariglio, signed the
provision for the appointment of the Management Committee which, in addition to the
Gariglio himself who presides over it, will be made up of the
commander of the Livorno Port Authority, Giovanni Canu, from
member designated by the Municipality of Livorno, Nerio Busdraghi, and by
the one designated by the Municipality of Piombino, Carlo Torlai. Under
of art. 9, paragraph 2, of the Port Ordinance Law,
thirty days after the request for the designations, the
Committee may be validly constituted even in the meantime
of the designation under the competence of the Tuscany Region, which to date
has not yet been received. The Committee's integration with the
name of the member designated by the Region will be arranged with
a subsequent measure.