In the second quarter of 2025, freight traffic in Greek ports fell by -3.9%

In the second quarter of this year, Greek ports
handled 34.91 million tons of goods, with a decrease of
-3.9% over the same period in 2024 that was determined -
announced today the Hellenic Statistical Authority - from the
-6.9% reduction in foreign traffic down to 26.25 million
tonnes, of which 15.57 million tonnes were goods
landing (-3.3%) and 10.68 million tons at embarkation (-11.6%).
Domestic traffic amounted to 8.67 million
tons (+6.3%). In the rolling stock segment alone,
a total of 3.27 million vehicles were handled (+0.3%), of which
3.08 million nationally (+0.5%) and 190 thousand in the
international (-3.7%).
In the period April-June 2025, passenger traffic
in the ports of Greece was 10.77 million people
(+0.9%), of which 10.33 million passengers were carried by the services
domestic seafarers (+0.7%) and 443 thousand from international services
(+4,9%).