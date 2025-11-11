In the third quarter, the ports of Montenegro handled 675 thousand tons of goods (+4.1%)

In the third quarter of this year, the ports of Montenegro
675 thousand tons of goods handled, with an increase of +4.1%
over the same period in 2024, of which 306 thousand tons in
exports (-16.7%) and 369 thousand in imports (+31.4%). The only
overall traffic with Italy recorded a marked increase
by +80.0% rising to 178 thousand tons, of which 85 thousand tons
exported to Italy (+112.3%) and 92 thousand imported (+57.7%).
In the passenger sector, traffic in port ports
was 310 thousand units (-7.5%), of which
293 thousand in transit (-2.1%). Passenger traffic with Italy
was 84 thousand people (-21.3%), of which 78 thousand in transit
(-11,7%).
In the first nine months of 2025, freight traffic in ports
amounted to 1.90 million tons, with
a growth of +1.6% over the same period of last year,
of which 413 thousand tons to and from Italy (+67.8%). Traffic
total number of passengers was 542 thousand people
(-1.5%), of which 147 thousand with Italy (-5.9%).