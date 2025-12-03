Assiterminal confirms the appeal to the Regional Administrative Court on the indexation of concession fees

The Italian Association of Port Terminal Operators (Assiterminal) has
confirmed that in the coming days, together with many companies
associate, will proceed to file the appeal with the Court
Regional Administrative Committee for Lazio to challenge the recent
Decree of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport
on the indexation of concession fees which - highlighted
The Association - was adopted following the decree
Infrastructure without taking into account the ruling of the Council of
Last April, the state was favorable to the theses of companies.
On the occasion of the association's board of directors, held
yesterday, Assiterminal announced that it had also addressed the issue of
Fund for the early retirement of port workers and
of the meeting on the issue held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Infrastructure and Transport in the aftermath of the event
shared with the unions
(
of 1
and 2
December 2025).
In addition, the board of directors has resolved to formalize the
of the assignment to the Toffoletto De Luca Tamajo studio for the
establishment of Assiterminal ad adiuvandum in disputes relating to
holiday allowances that are involving many companies
of the sector. It was reiterated that this situation generates a
serious prejudice not only on the financial level of companies, but also on the
especially in trade union relations and on the stability and value of the
CCNL for port workers.
Finally, the date of 12 May 2026 was confirmed for
the public assembly of the association during which
celebrated 25 years of Assiterminal. An appointment at which
The association will arrive recording a constant growth of
number of member companies, which has currently reached 108.
"This milestone - underlined the president
of the association, Tomaso Cognolato - is not just a fact
but the confirmation that Assiterminal is now the home
Municipality of Italian port companies. Our strength lies in the
internal cohesion, in the ability to dialogue and confront
with the entire maritime-port cluster: a daily job, a
determined team, which allow us to represent with
credibility the needs of companies in the sector and
build shared solutions. The goal is to continue to
strengthen the voice of the port cluster in decision-making processes,
development and national and local governance".