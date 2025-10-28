The latest quarterly financial performance of UPS is down

In the third quarter of this year, the financial performance of the
UPS logistics group have recorded a decline since
revenues that, with 21.41 billion dollars, marked a drop of
-3.7% over the same period in 2024, of which 14.22 billion generated
from express deliveries made in the United States (-2.6%), 4.67
billion from international express deliveries (+5.9%) and 2.52 billion
billion from other supply chain solutions (-22.1%). In the
operating costs amounted to €19.61 billion (-3.2%).
Operating profit was $1.80 billion
(-9.1%), with a contribution of €603 million from express deliveries
in the USA (-28.5%), 676 million from express deliveries
international (-15.3%) and 525 million from other solutions
logistics (+52.6%). Net profit was 1.31 billion
dollars (-14.8%).
In the first nine months of 2025, the revenues of the American group
amounted to €64.18 billion, with a decrease of -2.4% on the previous year.
corresponding period of last year determined by the
-0.7% contraction in the turnover of express deliveries
($42.76 billion) and the -18.4% reduction
of other supply chain solutions (7.89 billion)
partially offset by the +3.8% increase in revenues from
international express deliveries (13.53 billion). Operating profit
was 5.29 billion (-4.5%) and net profit was 3.78 billion
billion (-6.9%).