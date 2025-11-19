In October, container traffic continued to decline at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach

Last month, the negative trend of the
container traffic handled by the ports of Los Angeles and Long
Beach, which are the main U.S. container ports on the West
Coast. In Los Angeles, a total of 848 thousand were handled
TEUs, with a decrease of -6.3% on October 2024, of which 429 thousand TEUs
full of buses landed (-7.2%), 124 thousand full TEUs embarked (+0.9%) and
308 thousand empty TEUs (-3.5%). In Long Beach the traffic was
of 840 thousand TEUs (-14.9%), of which 402 thousand full TEUs landed (-17.6%),
100 thousand full TEUs on board (-11.5%) and 338 thousand empty TEUs (-12.6%).
The Los Angeles Port Authority expects that the volume of
traffic will also record a decrease in the months of November
and December as this year the peak of shipments is
brought forward in view of the impact of the new duties on trade.
The Long Beach Port Authority also pointed out that
This year, retailers have pre-stocked their
warehouses in view of the new duties, the effect of which - he specified
the CEO of the Port of Long Beach, Mario Cordero -
may soon be felt by consumers: so far
- he explained - "Consumers have not seen any impact
on prices, given that manufacturers, retailers and others
have contributed to some of these costs and to
price increase for consumers, but the situation
that could change as 2026 approaches. Probably - he
warned Cordero - in the coming months consumers will see
price escalation, as shippers continue to
pass on the cost of duties on goods and a larger percentage
of these costs will be passed on to the consumer."