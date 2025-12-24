A Maersk Line ship has returned to transit the Suez Canal

If the resumption of the crossings of the Suez Canal by
of the French CMA CGM was
confirmed yesterday by the transit of the ship in the Egyptian waterway
CMA CGM Jacques Saadé travelling from Morocco to Malaysia,
yesterday's crossing of the container ship Maersk Sebarok,
coming from the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and bound for the
Mediterranean as part of the northbound convoy of which it was
the CMA CGM Adonis also starts, representing the return of the ships
of the Danish Maersk Line on the route via the canal
Egyptian.
The transit of the Maersk Sebarok is significant being
that of Maersk Line the largest share of ships
enrolled in the Maritime Security Program (MSP) of the US
Maritime Adrministration (Marad), a program that includes
container carriers that have been accused of carrying weapons
destined for Israel. The crisis in the Red Sea had begun at the end of the
2023 when Yemeni Houthi rebels, expressing solidarity
to the Palestinian population, had begun to attack ships in
transit in the region that were believed to have weapons on board for
Israel or were believed to have links to interests
Israelis.
If these transits certainly represent a manifestation of
confidence of some shipping companies on the restoration
in the Red Sea region, however, the current
number of ships crossing the canal is still equal to
less than half of what it was before the crisis. Highlighting
whereas the transits of CMA CGM and Maersk containerships
Line represent significant steps forward in standardization
of the canal's activity, the president of the Suez Canal
Authority, Osama Rabie, stressed that they will have a profound
impact on the introduction of positive changes in the market
maritime transport. Calling on other shipping companies to
adjust their plans and resume navigation in the
region of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and through
Suez Canal, Rabie said he was certain that the next
year there will be a gradual increase in the volumes of
traffic in the canal and in the second half of 2026
will reach normal traffic levels.