PSA Italy expects to close 2025 with further growth in container traffic

The terminal operator PSA Italy plans to close the
2025 with further growth in traffic volume
containerized handled in its terminals in the ports of Genoa and
Venice. In particular, for PSA Genova Pra', which manages the
Container terminal in the western area of the port of
Ligurian capital, an estimated result of 1,425,633 is expected
TEU, in line with the 1,398,837 TEUs of 2024, having been 2025
characterized by a progressive concentration of volumes on ships
larger, with a total number of touches
lower than in 2024, a dynamic that has generated peaks
alternating with phases of less activity. Traffic
is estimated at about 167,433 TEUs against the
228,000 TEUs last year, with a contraction due to
mainly to the RFI works in August which limited the
capacity of the Pra' railway line.
The positive trend of PSA SECH, which operates in the airport, has been confirmed
container terminal in Calata Sanità and which
is preparing to close 2025 with a total of 305,000 TEUs compared to
to 295,000 TEUs in 2024. For PSA Venice-Vecon, active in the port of
Venice, a new historical record of 340,000 TEUs is expected
which will break the previous peak of 337,032 TEUs in 2023.
On the occasion of the presentation of these results,
the CEO of PSA Italy, Roberto Ferrari,
recalled how the global network of port terminals of the parent company
PSA reached 100.5 million TEUs handled in October
2025, thus exceeding 100.2 million TEUs handled
overall in 2024.
In the meantime, PSA Italy is currently waiting for the delivery of the
new all-electric E-RTG cranes, produced by ZPMC: six
new units are destined for the PSA Genova Pra' terminal and
three to that of PSA Venice-Vecon, while PSA SECH, after having
completed the remote process of the new equipment
Kuntz railway project, inaugurated last April, is preparing for
the installation of two new ship-to-shore cranes planned to arrive at
February. A plan will also be launched soon for
Improve yard efficiency and significantly reduce
environmental impact.