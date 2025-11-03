Global Ports Holding will build and operate a cruise terminal in the port of Ferrol.

The Port Authority of Ferrol-San Cibrao has awarded the
the construction and operation of the new cruise terminal in the port
Ferrol to Global Ports Holding (GPH), which is the
world's leading independent operator in this segment of the
terminal market by managing 32 cruise berths in 19
countries where it handles traffic of over 22 million
passengers per year. The concession, which must be
signed once the tender procedure has been completed, will have
a duration of 30 years.
The project includes a first phase in which the construction of
a 480-square-meter building that will be expanded to
a total of 980 square meters in a second phase whose completion
it is expected in 2031. According to forecasts, the new terminal
will move 20,000 passengers in 2026, traffic that will increase
to 80,000 passengers starting from 2034.