Adopting the latest Traffic Transfer Report today
transalpine goods, the Swiss Federal Council has announced
New measures to promote the transfer of goods from
road to the rail, which has been stopped in the last two years,
which will mainly consist of the construction of
modern and suitably expanded access to the Base Tunnels of the
new Alptransit rail through the Alps entered into service five years ago
(
of 31
August
2020). In addition, further measures are envisaged, including
financial incentives to mitigate termination of service
of rolling highway that will be suspended in the middle of next month
(
of 5
May
2025).
By the end of 2024, the share of rail in freight traffic
The French market stood at 70.3%, with a reduction of 2.6
percentage points compared to 2022, and for 2025 a
further decline. In the period 2022–2024, however, it is
The number of trucks transited increased by +3.5%: in 2023 there were
916,000 transalpine truck transits were recorded and last year
year 960,000, once again missing the goal of transfer
enshrined in the law for 2018 which is set at only 650,000
transalpine truck transits per year.
In adopting the report, the Federal Council highlighted that,
five years after entry into service, the potential of Alptransit
with the base tunnels through the Gotthard, the Lötschberg
and the Ceneri is not yet fully utilized and noted
whereas the transfer of traffic from road to
is hampered above all by the slow progress of the
the modernisation of the northern access routes to
Alptransit and infrastructure makes operation impossible
reliable and does not yet meet the requirements for a transport of
efficient rail freight.
It should also be noted that in the regions where the routes are
modernized, the numerous construction sites and the lack of capacity
on alternative rail routes reduce the quality and
productivity of rail freight transport, the Council
has announced that the Confederation will promote
therefore, rapid modernization in the coming years
railway infrastructure of neighbouring countries and will be activated
for effective coordination of construction work at the
international so that a sufficient number of
efficient diversion options for transporting goods on
rail.
In view of the termination of the motorway service
(Rola), the Council plans to introduce additional
financial incentives with the aim of ensuring that transport
carried out so far with Rola are transferred as far as possible
possible for unaccompanied combined transport. In addition, the
Federal Council has specified that it is examining the possibility of
to extend financial support to non-non-
currently limited until 2030.
The financing methods have also been renewed
national rail freight traffic and freight transport for
waterway and it was planned to grant in the near future
contributions for transhipment and loading activities to the
managers of sidings and loading facilities for the
combined traffic. For each loaded railway wagon received or
A flat rate of CHF 40 will be paid
and the total resources available for this purpose amount to
to 50 million francs per year. For each connecting track, the
Federal Council has set a ceiling of 8,000 floats
per year beyond which the additional floats will not benefit
of the incentive. The refund of the heavy vehicle charge
commensurate with the performance currently enjoyed by the
on the initial and final route to the
load will be abolished and integrated into these contributions.
Finally, as part of the initiatives for the digitalisation of the
rail freight traffic, it was decided to encourage
the introduction of digital automatic coupling and, for the
equip railway wagons and locomotives with this system,
the Confederation will pay a flat-rate contribution for each
vehicle, for a total maximum of CHF 180 million. The
Federal Council specified that, following the feedback
received during the consultation phase, decided to ensure that the
railway wagons a contribution of 8,000 francs independently
by the age of the rolling stock.