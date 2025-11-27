Hiab buys Brazilian loading crane supplier ING Cranes

Hiab Corporation, a new name taken at the beginning of the
last April by the Finnish Cargotec Corporation, signed
an agreement to buy the Brazilian ING Cranes, a company that
operates in the same market as Hiab, which is that of
supply of equipment for handling loads on
road. ING Cranes, which has about 250 employees, has been
founded in 2010 and last year recorded a turnover of
about 50 million euros.
"This acquisition - explained Marcel Boxem, VP Sales
& Product Management of Hiab Loader Cranes - combines the presence of
and Hiab's wide range of loading cranes with the
consolidated expertise and the local portfolio of ING Cranes.
Thanks to this, Hiab is positioned to become the supplier
leader of loading cranes in Brazil».
According to forecasts, the acquisition should be brought to
end at the beginning of next year.